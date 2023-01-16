Registration is underway for the 2023 spring season of the Ascension Youth Softball Association.
The league is for girls ages 4-18. Registration for T-ball is $60 and all others will pay $80 to play.
Divisions include:
T-ball: 3-4
6 and under coach's pitch: 5-6
8 and under coach's pitch: 7-8
10 and under fastpitch: 9-10
12 and under fastpitch: 11-12
14 and under fastpitch: 12-14
18 and under fastpitch: 15-18
Online registration ends Feb. 12. In-person registration is set from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 10 and from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at Butch Gore Park.
New players or players moving up to a new age group are encouraged to take part preview days during in-person registration.
Coaches will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Oak Grove Community center.
Register at clubs.bluesombrero.com/ascensionysa or email aysasoftball@yahoo.com for questions.