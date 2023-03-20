Looking for an Easter basket for your cat or dog? Rescue Alliance and Friendship House are partnering to sell baskets for pets to raise money for the animal rescue group.
"If you don't have a pet but would like to help out a pet in need, then this is your chance to purchase a pet basket to benefit a sheltered pet," a news release said.
The groups have selected the pets of Companion Animal Alliance to be the recipient of the donated baskets.
The baskets are on sale at the Gonzales PetSmart.
Every basket is assembled by people with disabilities at Friendship House, a nonprofit in Ascension Parish.
To support or sponsor the program by donating to http://paypal.me/rescuealliance, Venmo @Rescue-Alliance or Cash app at $RescueAlliance.