Rescue Alliance has a new home in Gonzales for homeless cats and the nonprofit is looking for donations to help care for the cats.
Since 2019, Rescue Alliance Founder Jonathan Henriques has been rescuing homeless cats and finding them homes through the organization's adoption program.
This year, he has facilitated 485 adoptions.
The nonprofit organization has been so busy that they have decided to move into a larger facility to keep up with the high influx of homeless cats, a news release said.
"As a rescue, we strive to give every animal in our care the best resources possible, and with a new facility on the way, we can make that happen," Henriques said. "But we need all of the help we can get to provide the kennels for these precious animals."
Rescue Alliance's new lobby is in need of adoption kennels. Previously, the organization was solely foster-based, but now it has the chance to showcase adoptable felines in the new facility.
"Sponsoring a kennel provides a great opportunity for families, community groups, organizations, and companies to make sure our homeless animals have the best care and stay at our rescue," he said. "Stepping through our doors can be a confusing and frightening moment for homeless animals, but it signals the first step on their journey to a loving and permanent home."
The new center is at 12484 La. 44, Gonzales.
Donations are also needed for basic veterinary care and vaccines.
"Any amount donated will make a life-changing difference for the animals in our care," Henriques said.
To donate, visit https://cuddly.com/donate/4914677/our-new-facility. Donations may also be sent to http://paypal.me/rescuealliance, @Rescue-Alliance on Venmo, or $RescueAlliance on Cash App.
If interested in becoming a business supporter, visit https://form.jotform.com/212862372580154?fbclid=IwAR2ACm6y2kDqjackd2qDAXiI1EbUdICGn66rU_kkiXFEw5NVpEyLv9KqqnY.
If interested in adopting a cat or learning more about Rescue Alliance, visit https://petlover.petstablished.com/organization/1533013?page=1. All adoptable cats have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.
Rescue Alliance also runs the Louisiana Pet Food Bank, which will be run out of its new facility. The food bank distributes free pet food to anyone in need in Louisiana.
Since its inception in December 2019, the food bank has distributed 230,000 pounds of pet food. With pet food applications coming in daily, Rescue Alliance is also in need of donations to support their food bank.
"The high price of pet food is putting a strain on many people's budgets," Henriques said. "To keep struggling owners and their beloved pets happy, healthy and fed, we are asking for donations to the Louisiana Food Bank. By donating to pets in need, you can help keep innocent animals from going hungry, being rehomed or adopted,"
"This is a landmark event for this community. This new community center will provide critically-needed services and be an anchor for pet food distributions and adoption events. We are grateful to Rescue Alliance for the programs and services they provide their community and around the region," says Jeff Dorson, Humane Society of Louisiana director.