REV/REV Business was recently awarded five silver Telly Awards for projects completed in 2022.
The Gonzales-based company took home two silver Telly Awards for their REV Rebrand project — bringing together three legacy companies: Reserve Telephone Company, EATEL/EATEL Business and Vision Communications.
Three additional honors were awarded for the company's local community relations efforts, specifically its REV Tailgate Show featuring East Ascension and Dutchtown high schools, a spotlight on a recovering and rebuilding Grand Isle community post-Hurricane Ida and the long-form documentary "Middle Passage to Wallace: the Whitney Plantation Museum Experience."
“We are very proud of the expansive body of work our marketing, production and community relations teams have teamed up to produce over the past year, and these awards are only a glimpse of the caliber and quality of work they do every day at REV,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV. “When we first began exploring the idea of a rebrand, we had high confidence our in-house team could execute on much of this crucial project, so this honor is shared across the entire company for so many of our teammates’ efforts.”
This year marks the 44th anniversary of the Telly Awards, and organizers say it was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from all over the world. Some internationally recognized brands submitting nominations included Airbnb, Audible, Disney, NASA, Netflix, Paramount and more. The Telly Awards recognize the best in video and television and are judged by industry leading networks and production companies including Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, Vimeo and more. This year’s Telly theme — "Breaking Through the Static" — honored innovative, inclusive and disruptive work.
"Our bayou, capital and river regions are all so distinct, and our team did a great job leveraging our rebrand’s unique purpose and community assets to highlight the special cultures in each of our markets,” said Tressy Leindecker, REV’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “What some teams would see as a challenge, this group reframed as an opportunity which makes us even prouder to have earned these awards and we’re grateful to the Tellys’ judges for the confirmation and honor.”
REV's award-winning videos can be viewed by clicking the links below:
- REV Rebrand: "New Name, Same Company": vimeo.com/567092115
- REV Tailgate Show: "East Ascension Spartans vs. Dutchtown Griffins": youtu.be/G2wJN_ed9ZQ
- "Grand Isle Returns After Hurricane Ida": youtu.be/ISOOXa9naBw
- "Middle Passage to Wallace: the Whitney Plantation Museum Experience": youtu.be/xOkUICwJpXI