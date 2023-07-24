River Region Art Association will be closing the doors of its Depot Gallery Saturday.
Before they close the doors for good, art lovers have one last weekend to shop. The Gonzales gallery will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The River Region Arts Association has been an educational presence in Gonzales and Ascension Parish since it was founded in 1993. During its 30 years, association members have served the community through adult and children's classes, community art exhibits featuring art from community participants and held at the local library’s.
"Additionally, we have held summer camps and additional holiday camps," a news release said. Special events featured “March Into Art,” “Red Hot Night,” “Fall Festival of Art,” “Make It and Take It” activities throughout the years.
The association opened its doors during a visit by the Christmas Express Train and members participated in Jambalaya Festivals and the city's Centennial Celebration.
The association's Depot Gallery has operated in several locations over the years.
"We are proud to have been the oldest art organization in the city," the release said.
"It is with sadness that we have to close but the lack of visitors to the art gallery during the COVID epidemic took a toll on our sales of art," the release added. "The gallery only makes up 20% of the total sales of a piece of art. The rest goes to the artist, this is a small compensation for the creativity, time, supplies, and years of experience painting, or collaging or sculpting."
Paintings, collage art, jewelry and other items will be on sale at discount prices. Jewelry cases, glass/wood bookcases and other items also will be sold.
For more information, call (225) 644-8496.