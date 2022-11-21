The Greater Ascension Rotary Club and Gonzales Lion’s Club answered the call to the September/October challenge from its collective districts to join forces and bring something special to its local Ascension Parish community.
In doing so, both clubs were able to pull its monetary resources together and bring $400 of supplies to a local primary school in need of basic, everyday essential attire for its youth. Through the partnership, Bluff Ridge Primary School received socks, underwear, T-shirts and backpacks.
The project allowed the club members to get to know each other and discuss how each brings value and aid to Ascension Parish residents.
"Each club understands the importance and necessity to equip its community’s children with these items so they can focus on garnering the best possible education," a news release said. "Our youth is essential to the future of our parish and community, and we are honored to work together, helping those in need, to solely focus on their scholastic achievements."
The clubs plan to work together again on projects to help parish residents.