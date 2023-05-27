Fifteen LSU graduates were recognized during LSU’s spring commissioning ceremony May 18, in The Student Union Theater.
Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, served as keynote speaker for the ceremony.
LSU Air Force ROTC honorees included 2nd Lt. Jervey Clint Cheveallier, of Prairieville, who received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences in disaster science and management. After graduation, Cheveallier reports to the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, as an intelligence officer in training.