River Parishes Community College has announced the graduates from the summer PTEC Express program.
PTEC Express is an accelerated program in which participants complete the Associate of Applied Sciences in process technology in nine weeks. The program is rigorous, and graduates have many career opportunities in the process technology industry, a news release said.
“This summer, our PTEC Express graduates completed all 14 required PTEC classes to earn the Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Process Technology,” said Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Emily Campbell. “In these courses, they learned about the roles and responsibilities of process technicians, industry standards for safety, quality assurance procedures, how plant equipment operates, and how to troubleshoot equipment issues. The program is rigorous and prepares students for high-skill, high-wage jobs in the manufacturing industry.”
The courses for PTEC Express began on May 25 and finished July 28 with a small celebration gathering and a presentation from the RPCC Chancellor Quintin D. Taylor.
“This program is designed to help those who have completed the General Education courses required for the Associates of Applied Science (AAS) degree in Process Technology complete the course in one summer session,” said process technology instructor, Jay Gross. “It took place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The courses went by very quickly with multiple tests per day along with outside labs in 100-degree weather. This made for a very rigorous schedule for both students and faculty.”
The PTEC Express graduates are Dremell Adams, Ciera Augustus, Michael Bergeron, BreAnna Champagne, Cole Conyers, Brayden David, Claire Gibson, Stephen Gil, Tremont Hampton, Elva Jacobs, Evan Thiel and Deondre Watis.