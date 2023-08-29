River Parishes Community College and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office recently announced the first cohort of APSO deputies participating in the school's new Associates of Applied Science in Criminal Justice program.
Twenty-one deputies have enrolled in the program, which started Aug. 21.
“It is an honor to help our deputies and other employees further their educations at no cost to them,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre. “I am confident this partnership with River Parishes Community College, to send our deputies through the Criminal Justice Program, will not only enhance their abilities to serve the residents of Ascension Parish, but they will gain skill sets and resources to use for the rest of their lives. Strive for excellence and the rest will follow.”
“We are proud to be the preferred educational provider for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office,” said Chancellor Quintin D. Taylor. “This is a great opportunity for not only sheriff deputies but also for residents throughout our entire service area to learn about the Criminal Justice industry by earning a degree that will help prepare them to work in this growing profession.”
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and River Parishes Community College collaborating in the criminal justice program is "a significant building block for the deputies, their families and their communities,” criminal justice instructor Chenetra Hall-Phillips.
“The strength of these deputies is showing the mindset for advancement, which will lead to their success in the end," Hall-Phillips said.
For more information, email jwilliams@rpcc.edu or challphillips@rpcc.edu.