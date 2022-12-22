Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted children Dec. 10 in Donaldsonville's Louisiana Square for the Stroll on the Square event.
The Donaldsonville Fire Department provided a ride to the square for Santa and his elves.
Rockin' Mozart Music School provided a string quartet and band to perform Christmas songs. The academy has locations in Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen and Zachary.
Booths sold items and Donaldsonville artist Alvin Batiste was among the many participants in the Stroll on the Square event.