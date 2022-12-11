Mayor Barney Arceneaux and members of the City Council ushered in the Christmas season Dec. 2 at the annual city tree lighting ceremony.
Outside and around City Hall, colorful light displays welcomed families who came out for the celebration. Across the street and inside the Gonzales Civic Center, performers with Center Stage Performing Arts Academy sang and danced their holiday show.
Santa and his elves were on hand to greet children, with each child receiving a toy.
Jambalaya was served by the Jambalaya Festival Association.