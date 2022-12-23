Last week, Dutchtown High School senior Malyjah Johnson received a $1,000 scholarship from The Caroline Caelizelle Foundation.
The scholarship was established to honor the life and continue the legacy of Caroline "CC" Smith, a former Dutchtown High student who died in a car accident in June.
During the morning's ceremony, Smith's family received her letterman jacket from the school.
This new scholarship will be awarded to a December graduate at Dutchtown High. For more information about the foundation and to make a donation, visit www.ccthefoundation.org.