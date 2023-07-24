Students in 28 Ascension Parish schools will have the supplies they need to learn on the first day of class thanks to Volunteer Ascension's annual School Tools program.
The program started on July 14 when the nonprofit held its community collection day at Fire District 1 headquarters in Gonzales. The supplies were then counted and sorted by volunteers at Central Middle School, said Sherry Denig, executive director of Volunteer Ascension.
The following Monday, volunteers used monetary donations to purchase needed items not donated.
On July 18, the supplies were picked up by guidance counselors and school representatives from primary, elementary and middle schools.
"It's a great day when we can place much need supplies in the hands of the people who see children's needs every day in our schools," Denig said. "We don't have to wonder what happens next. We know."
Volunteer Ascension now turns its attention to acquiring and donating school uniforms for children in need. Requests must be submitted from guidance counselors.
For more information, visit www.volunteerascension.org.