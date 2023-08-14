Ascension Parish public schools started the new year with five new school administrators, the system announced.
Appointed to the leadership positions are Donaldsonville Primary Principal Rebecca "Becky" Templet, Donaldsonville Primary Assistant Principal Kelly Robert, Dutchtown High Assistant Principal Jennifer Bordelon, Dutchtown High Assistant Principal Tara Trabeau and St. Amant High Assistant Principal Tara Jones.
"We have gone through a rigorous process of selecting leaders to ensure that we have the best administrators in front of our students," said Superintendent Edith Walker. "Thank all of you for your courage to move forward in administration. This collection of leaders makes me so proud about the future of Ascension Parish."
DONALDSONVILLE PRIMARY PRINCIPAL
Born and raised in Ascension Parish, Templet graduated from St. Amant High School and went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Templet has over 20 years of experience in education in Ascension Parish. She has served as an English teacher, an instructional coach, an administrative intern and, most recently served as the assistant principal of Donaldsonville Primary.
She is married to Ronnie Templet, and they have two children, Katelynn and Brady.
"I am blessed to be here and serve alongside this amazing faculty and staff. I would not be here without their support, and the ability to serve them is something I am fortunate to do," Templet said. "I love that I get to call this my job."
DONALDSONVILLE PRIMARY ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL
Originally from Terrebonne Parish, Robert earned a bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University and a master’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.
A 21-year Ascension Parish education veteran, Robert served as a first and second grade elementary teacher, an instructional coach, and a master teacher at Gonzales Primary. She has been married to her husband, Mike, for 25 years. They have three children: Shelby, Carter and Jaxon.
"Thank you for the confidence in me to be able to serve the children of Donaldsonville Primary. It is such an amazing group of kids," Robert said. "We have so many wonderful things going on in Donaldsonville, and I am so excited to lead along with Becky and our great faculty to help grow these children to be exactly who they want to be."
DUTCHTOWN HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL
A lifelong resident of Ascension Parish, Bordelon graduated from East Ascension High School and has been an educator in Ascension Parish for 25 years. Bordelon taught English at St. Amant High and Dutchtown High, and she served as an instructional coach, a mentor teacher, an ISSP presider and an administrative intern.
Bordelon earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from LSU and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southern University. She and her husband, Gene Bordelon, have four children: Layton, Jaxton and Easton Lofton, and Gabrielle Bordelon.
"It's always about the kids of this district. Always," Bordelon said. "Thank you for the opportunity to serve these kids and give back to the community that has given so much to me. I want to thank the administrative team of Dutchtown High School. They are phenomenal, and I appreciate learning from and growing with these amazing people."
DUTCHTOWN HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL
Trabeau, born and raised in Ascension Parish, is a 24-year veteran educator who has taught at G.W. Carver Primary, Lake Elementary and Prairieville Middle schools. Most recently, she served as an instructional coach and an administrative intern.
Trabeau earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southern University. She has been married to Cody Trabeau for 24 years, and she has three children: Brody, Braxon and Braidy.
"Thank you for giving me this opportunity to continue my work in Ascension Parish. I am a product of Ascension, and I can't wait to continue to serve the many wonderful children here," Trabeau said.
ST. AMANT HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL
Jones, a Houma native, earned a bachelor's degree in English education and a master's degree in gifted education from LSU.
Jones has worked in education for 18 years and has served as a classroom teacher, gifted program facilitator and TAP master teacher. She is married to Brian Jones and has one son, Declan, who attends Lake Elementary School.
"I can't even begin to tell you how grateful I am to be at St. Amant High School. When I started there 15 years ago, they accepted me as one of their own," Jones said. "I can't think of anything better than to be a Gator."