The Ascension Catholic High volleyball team returns only two seniors, but the team is poised to lead the Lady Bulldogs deep into the DV playoffs.
“We only have two seniors, Allie Griffin and Karlie Chaney, we are young team with lots of underclassmen stepping up to fill important roles this season. We have depth and that is exciting for the future of this program,” said coach Janelle Leonard.
Leonard is back to lead the program that lost a highly contested match to Central Catholic in the quarterfinals as the sixth seed. Griffin is a 4-year starter and has played club volleyball to prepare for her senior year.
“Allie is a setter and outside hitter, she is the leader on the court, and I expect her to contribute tremendously as a setter, where she seems most comfortable on the court,” Leonard said.
Chaney is a three-year starter and will set as well, the Bulldogs will utilize two to three setters this season. “Karlie will be a setter for us and will be counted upon this season,” Leonard said.
The Bulldogs do return experience from last season as freshmen and sophomores played key roles.
“Ava Gordon is a junior who sat out last year, she is a hard worker and will contribute as a setter as well,” Leonard said.
A top frontline player that is expected to be a force is sophomore Ava Landry. “Ava is a middle for us and has started since the 8th grade. She is one of our strongest hitters and blockers from last season,” Leonard said.
A transfer has joined the team and is expected at the net. “Kaylee Brown has transferred in and will be my other middle hitter. She is strong in the middle and along with Ava, provide us with a solid foundation in the middle,” Leonard said.
Returning at libero is junior Ava Bright. “Ava Bright at libero sets the stage for our defense. She has been a defensive specialist for a few years and I expect her to run our defense,” Leonard said.
Several options are available for the outside hitter spots.
“Sophomore Kate Templet has proved to be consistent and a strong outside hitter this summer. Other hitters that could see playing time are Juniors Isabella Troxclair, Katie Marroy, Addison Wilkinson and Sydney Viallon. Addison puts up a solid block to help the middle of the net. Sydney is a left hander who may be small in stature, but she fierce with her arm and is quick on defense,” Leonard said.
Freshmen Ava Gauthe is a newcomer that could play outside as well. Other players to watch out for are sophomores Emma Nizzo and Georgia Vega along with junior Blyss Charleville.
“Our defense should be scrappy with Bright, Vega and Charleville. Charleville will be a backup setter. Nizzo is a utility player who can fill in any position, she brings energy and positivity on the court,” Leonard said.
A new district format and a strong contingent of teams in DV await.
“For the first time, we are only playing one round in district," Leonard said. "I am confident we will do well in district; our main focus is to secure a top 4 seed in our division. I expect us to be competitive and once again make the state tournament. The goal is to excel past the quarters.
"Of course, our goal is to play in the finals, that could depend on where we seed in the playoffs. We have a tough schedule that will prepare us for the playoffs. I am looking forward to a great season with a group of hardworking and passionate girls,” Leonard added.
Having great leaders on the court will certainly determine this season’s outcome, so the importance of Griffin and Chaney loom large.
Senior Allie Griffin said she's prepared for her senior season by playing club and leaning to be the best leader for the team.
"As a team, we have worked hard in the offseason to prepare for this season, going to camps and becoming closer as a team. Our goal is to win district and state, we can position ourselves to do that," Griffin said. "This team has the strongest bond in my four years playing, our district dinners allow us to become closer as a team. This team is full of heart and passion, can’t wait to get started.”
Football in Ascension
Football play kicks off this week with scrimmages around the area.
Ascension Catholic travels to Terrebonne Wednesday to scrimmage against HL Bourgeois and Central Catholic.
Dutchtown plays Plaquemine at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Donaldsonville faces Southern Lab at 6 p.m.
St. Amant will take on Archbishop Shaw Thursday at home and East Ascension faces Hammond at 6 p.m. on Friday at home.