The Dutchtown Griffins girls basketball team has started out 18-4 and its success can be traced to many things, one being a team led by five senior starters.
“This is a fun group to coach; our five starters are seniors. They show tremendous leadership on and off the court. Our whole team, coaching staff, training staff, athletic director and administration are part of our success, but these girls are the catalyst,” said coach Chase Delrie.
Delrie, in his third season as the head coach at Dutchtown, has been a head coach for 13 years and said this season has been truly rewarding.
“I have been at special places like Lutcher and French Settlement; the support we have received here has been phenomenal. We have so much fun as a group, like a Christmas party and we are going to the LSU women’s basketball game to see the Seimone Augustus statue be unveiled,” Delrie said.
The Griffins are off to a hot start with 18 wins. They have had two winning streaks of seven and 11 games respectively, but some of their biggest lessons have come in two recent losses. “We don’t make excuses in the program," Dlrie said. "We lost to Southside on the road — a long playoff-type trip. We didn’t shoot well. We also lost to Dominican. Both teams are strong and will be in the playoffs. This experience will make us better in February."
The on-court success has been led by several players, but it starts with senior Nya Miller. “Nya came to us last year; she made an immediate impact. She averages about 22 points per game," he said. "She has scored 40 points in a game. Someone needs to lock her up for their college program. She is our leader."
Miller has several offers, including Baton Rouge Community College, Southwest Mississippi Community College and Millsaps. Others are calling as well. The other starters are seniors Taylor Lemon, Brianne Parker, Quenns Bernard and Tori Ferry.
“Lemon and Parker are three-year starters that have been with me since taking over; they are very solid," Delrie said. "Parker is looking at Ivy League schools. Bernard plays the four (power forward) and is a good rebounder; she wants to be a fighter pilot. Ferry plays inside and does lots of things that people don’t see in the stat sheet; she is valuable. Our top reserves are Marly Gatlin, Ali Graves and Jenna Humphrey. These young ladies have contributed in many ways; they will be good players."
The schedule has been difficult, but it will prepare the Griffins for district and the playoffs. “Playing with No. 1 Walker, Denham Springs, St. Amant, Live Oak and East Ascension, this district is arguably the toughest in the state,” Delrie said.
With a couple of weeks left in the regular season, the goal is to continue to improve and make a playoff run. “We won six games my first season, 16 games last season and a playoff game. We want to go much further than that. This team is experienced, with five senior starters. Their goal is to win on the court, but also win day to day in everything they do. This group represents Dutchtown in a positive way and that makes me smile every day,” he said.