Today's libraries are more than books and computers.
At Ascension Parish Library, cardholders can access passes from local and regional museums and nature centers, online professional development classes and ACT Prep materials.
Library users can also learn a new language, stream movies, TV shows, and music, or check out board games, puzzles, telescopes, and more. The Ascension Parish Library is challenging all Ascension residents to shop their catalog this month, to borrow instead of buy, with their library card month.
“This is a place to be educated and entertained,” said APL Director John Stelly. “People look to the library as a place to read, learn, and create — we’re the gateway to find new hobbies, pursue new interests, and elevate your business — and soon finish high school.”
Beginning in January 2024, the library will start taking applications for its new Excel Adult High School. This free accredited high school allows residents, 21 and older, to complete a high school diploma. Courses are 100% online, allowing students to have access anytime, according to their schedule and pace.
Students will have up to 24 months to complete the program. Excel Adult High School is accredited by the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and is accepted by colleges, employers and the military.
Residents interested in attending Excel and businesses that would like to sponsor a student can email AdultHS@myapl.org to receive more information as the program’s start date approaches.
“This new endeavor is just one example of what we mean when we say libraries have a mission to engage all community members by creating equitable opportunities,” Stelly said.
The library recently introduced a new monthly Author Talk series, where residents can hear from bestselling, award-winning and highly acclaimed authors from around the world.
The library partnered with Airborne X of Gonzales, and Ethan’s Closet as part of its library card signup promotion. Cardholders can show their library card while visiting Airborne X Adventure Park to receive an extra hour free with the purchase of any regular jump.
Those who sign up for their first library card at any APL location can enter to win a one-month membership to Airborne X. There will be one winner per location. Ethan’s Closet is offering a 10% discount on purchases up to $50 and a 15% discount on purchases exceeding $50 (excluding clearance items).
The library continues to provide all students and teachers in Ascension Parish with Education eCards. Using the school-issued ID number, eCards provide 24/7, year-round access to all the library’s digital resources — homework help, research databases, ebooks, audiobooks and more.
A full-access card is needed to borrow materials from each physical library location.
Beginning at birth, Ascension Parish residents are eligible for a free library card. Those who work or attend school in Ascension but do not live in the parish may also obtain a library card. APL cards must be renewed every five years, and there are no fines for overdue materials.
To receive a card, visit myapl.org/get-a-library-card.