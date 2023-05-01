A Dutchtown High teacher is helping her students improves grades and ACT scores thanks to an Ascension Fund Grant.
"How does one continue to grow when achieving? This happens when we challenge our students and engage them in learning," Mandy Perret said. "With my grant from the Robert W. Baron family, I purchased study.com licenses for students to improve their class grades, AP scores and ACT scores. We have also used it for career research, ACT review, AP review, PSAT review and for exploratory learning."
Perret said the software licenses she's been able to assign students to work on study.com to provide an understanding of new topics as well as reteaching assistance on topics students felt they needed help to understand. The program has also added a skills review to help students engage in questions at various levels, she said in a news release.
Through the review the program provides, students get detailed descriptions when they miss a problem, helpful videos, practice quizzes and even worksheets.
“It is an important instrument in helping me improve understanding complex topics in algebra," student Ali Kibbe said.
Funds for this grant were provided by the Ronald W. Baron Family. The Ascension Fund is a nonprofit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher grants of $500 or $1,000 and School Impact Grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis. The Ascension Fund has awarded approximately 1,400 grants representing over $1.7 million in the school system. For more information, visit www.ascensionfund.com.