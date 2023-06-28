A Southeastern Channel student-produced baseball broadcast has won national honors.
The channel broadcast of the March 25, 2022, Southeastern vs. Nicholls State baseball game for livestreaming on ESPN+ was named a national finalist for the College Sports Media Awards in Atlanta. The production was honored in the Collegiate Student division for Outstanding Live Game Production.
It’s the fifth time that the Southeastern Channel has won the awards' national finalist recognition and the second time that it’s won for a live game broadcast. In 2020, the Southeastern Channel’s live football game broadcast between Southeastern and Incarnate Word was honored. The previous three years, the channel won for its weekly student sportscast “The Big Game” in the Outstanding Live Non-Game Production category.
“To have a live game broadcast named one of the best in the nation against all of the top schools from across the country is truly an accomplishment and a wonderful honor,” said Southeastern Channel General Manager Rick Settoon. “Our production was the only one that had an entirely student crew — from announcers to director and camera operators. I couldn’t be prouder of our students.”
The awards, which honor the best in the nation in collegiate sports broadcast production, were presented by the Sports Video Group and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. Finalists in the National Network division this year included ESPN, Fox Sports, the Big Ten Network and the Pac-12 Network.
The Southeastern Channel’s live baseball game broadcast featured Chase Gispert, of Mandeville, on play-by-play and Jerome Kelly, of Shreveport, as the color analyst. Mackenzie Fletcher, of Covington, was the sideline reporter.
The director/technical director was Taylor Nettle, of Lacombe. Other student crew members included Ross Chauvin, of Houma, on instant replay; Asante Jackson, of Baton Rouge, on video playback; Ian Nicoll, of Covington, on graphics; and Chris Arroyo, of Slidell, and Alexis Genovese, of Husser, on audio.
Alissa Kellis, of Mandeville; Carson Fryou, of Ponchatoula; Tristyn Turner, of Denham Springs; Faith Farris, of Slidell; and Dathan Sanders, of Baton Rouge, were the camera operators, while Eric Brignac, of Luling, and Seth Schembre, of Ponchatoula, were camera grips. Halle Jefferson and Lauryn Jackson, of Baton Rouge, were production assistants.
“ESPN told us that the quality of our game broadcasts was the best they’ve seen in the country for an entirely student production,” Settoon said. “They said we easily live up to the professional quality standards and specifications required by ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports.”
“We offer students opportunities in television sports broadcasting like no other university,” Settoon said. “We’re attracting students in sports broadcasting from throughout the state and South, and we have a brand-new academic degree program in sports broadcasting that is the only one of its kind in the southern region between Texas and Florida.”
The program is a new concentration in sports communication in the communication bachelor’s degree program housed in the Department of Communication and Media Studies, including courses for both live Southeastern game broadcasts for ESPN and for the “Big Game” live weekly sportscast.
In its 20 years of existence, the Southeastern Channel has won over 500 national, international and regional awards, including 23 awards from the Emmys.