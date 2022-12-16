Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated its graduates Dec. 10 in two separate commencement ceremonies in the University Center.
Additionally, Tangipahoa Parish Superintendent of Schools Melissa Stilley was honored with Southeastern’s Lifetime Achievement Award. A veteran educator with 35 years in the field, Stilley has served at every instructional level in the public school system — classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, supervisor of curriculum and instruction and chief academic officer.
Stilley is a 2018 Distinguished Alumna for the College of Education at Southeastern, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1987, her master’s degree in school administration in 1999, her plus 30 in special education in 2000, and in 2018 completed coursework toward a doctorate in educational leadership.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
- College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology majors Jacqueline Claire Difulco, of Terrytown, and Jadi Agnes Foster, of Hammond; and English major Carter Layne McComack, of Paulina
- College of Business: Marketing major Drew Addison Barzenick, of Hammond
- College of Education: Middle school education major, Heather Slocum Broom, of Franklinton
- College of Nursing and Health Sciences: Kinesiology major Kelsi Lynn Martine, of Prairieville; and communication sciences and disorders major Brianna G. Threeton, of Walker
- College of Science and Technology: Computer science major Silvin Pradhan, of Hammond.
Students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees included:
Ascension Parish
Doctoral degrees
Darrow
Moquita M. Chretien-Winey, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Gonzales
Jennifer L. Board, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Joseph Brown, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Masters degrees
Gonzales
Jessie N. Bourque, Nursing
Prairieville
Cherie N. Arthur, Psychology
Megan M. Dale, Nursing
Skylar A. Dowies, Strategic Communication
Morgan L. Hutchinson, Counseling
Riley McDaniel, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Kierstin R. Robinson, Nursing
Emma C. Stafford, Curriculum and Instruction
St. Amant
Blair M. Alexis, Psychology
Bachelors degrees
Donaldsonville
Matthew J. Gros, Management
Daija M. Harvey, Social Work
Madison Zeringue, Social Work
Geismar
Britton M. Benoit, Kinesiology
Halle M. Jefferson, Communication
Gonzales
Arliss Angel-Erives, Nursing
Cody D. Babin, Computer Science
Tara E. Babin, Nursing
Dylan M. Capiel, Marketing
Destiny A. Coco, Biological Sciences
Abbie L. David, Business Administration
Rosa I. Dominguez, General Studies
Haley M. Ducote, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Morgan T. Gautreau, Health Systems Management
Brandon L. Gordon, Music
Jack E. Gorman, Marketing
April Gregory, Criminal Justice
Kara N. Gremillion, Nursing
Andrea Grijalva-Bejarano, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Marian E. Kelley, General Studies
Joshua T. Leblanc, Accounting
Garrett S. Parks, Engineering Technology
Adelaide Pizzuto, Psychology
Brandon O. Reed, Industrial Technology
Jared M. Schexnaydre, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Ashtyn M. Turner, Social Work
Chyna T. Washington, Nursing
Arlen R. Williams, Mathematics
Bailey A. Wright, Social Work
Prairieville
Hannah V. Amar, Health Systems Management
Ryan P. Amos, General Studies
Blythe G. Bell, General Studies
Chanel Bibbins, General Studies
Ashley P. Bourgeois, Social Work
Kristen M. Bowman, Accounting
Evan T. Burt, Criminal Justice
Charles Cavin, Mathematics
Hunter S. Daniel, Industrial Technology
Jaxon P. Delcambre, Supply Chain Management
Ashlyn S. Derousselle, Nursing
Andrew Dyess, History
Joseph B. Faulkner, Computer Science
Brenna M. Gaspard, Psychology
Joshua M. Guedry, Industrial Technology
Mya Guillory, Health Sciences
Erica R. Hardnett, Accounting
Noah J. Hebert, Supply Chain Management
Cameron M. Hyde, Marketing
Lauren G. Kidder, Psychology
Reagan N. Lee, Biological Sciences
Kelsi L. Martine, Kinesiology
Christa Miles, Social Work
Maylen Mire, Health Systems Management
Taylor E. O’Neal, Nursing
Misdy Ortega, Marketing
Riley E. Parks, Nursing
Dylan K. Pastorick, Business Administration
Ashlynn G. Petty, Social Work
Mallory A. Picarf, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Olivia L. Pitre, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Braeden A. Price, Nursing
Shelby N. Reeder, Nursing
Mackenzie Roberts, Management
Madison F. Roberts, Management
Ashley J. Roy, Biological Sciences
Madison D. Sapp, Biological Sciences
Gracie Sinanan, Criminal Justice
D’Shaina R. Smith, Marketing
Kirsten C. Sylvester, Biological Sciences
Ramona M. Turner, Biological Sciences
Kayla D. Williams, Psychology
Jalen N. Woods, Business Administration
St. Amant
Jacob E. Bowen, Computer Science
Kaitlin O. Bruno, Mathematics
Kade R. Despino, Business Administration
Charlee N. Fuller, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Brooke E. Guedry, Nursing
Alec A. LeBlanc, Nursing
Kennadi B. Lee, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Blake Powers, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Dale K. Purpera, Business Administration
Christian C. Schmitt, Health Sciences
Associate degrees
Prairieville
Peyton M. Becnel, Industrial Technology
East Baton Rouge Parish
Masters degrees
Pride
Carissa R. Peters, Educational Leadership
Zachary
Courtney L. Jackson, Strategic Communication
Sydnie F. Kelley, Multiple Level MAT
Bachelors degrees
Baker
Zakeyra Golden, Health Systems Management
Zoey M. Jacob, Business Administration
Kaela D. Moore, Nursing
Destiny A. Ware, General Studies
Greenwell Springs
Claire M. Alfonso, Kinesiology
Alexis J. Bailey, Nursing
Nathan C. Barnett, Criminal Justice
Alyssa B. Chelette, General Studies
Devin K. Kwan, Accounting
Anna C. Munley, Biological Sciences
Jacqueline Stephenson, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Canaan T. Thomas, General Studies
Trung D. Vu, Accounting
Jacob M. Wilson, Accounting
Pride
Kelsie E. Bourgeois, Nursing
Bailey E. Mire, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Madison N. Partin, Psychology
Trevor E. Tortorich, Industrial Technology
Zachary
Amanda B. Bowman, Business Administration
Lee R. Brinkhaus, General Studies
Alesha R. Cranmer, Nursing
Abrieal S. Eubanks, Nursing
Dean Gautreau Jr., Nursing
Dina M. Richard, Accounting
Ryan D. Valentine, Health Systems Management
Katie M. Watts, Nursing
East Feliciana Parish
Masters degrees
Clinton
Callie A. Venable, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Bachelors degrees
Clinton
Jazmine N. Bishop, General Studies
William S. Demoss, History
Emery F. Gardner, Human Sciences
Rachel P. Melancon, Sport Management
Sara E. Powell, Psychology
Ethel
O’Livia R. Shaw, Kinesiology
Jackson
Haley E. Courtney, Management
Norwood
Samuel J. Cottano, Industrial Technology
Slaughter
Benjamin C. Lejeune, General Studies
West Feliciana Parish
Bachelors degrees
St. Francisville
Brian K. Kirby, Kinesiology
Livingston Parish
Doctoral degrees
Denham Springs
James S. Stutts, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
James E. Zimlich, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Masters degrees
Denham Springs
Rachel R. Baio, Educational Leadership
Kyla B. D’Arensbourg, Multiple Level MAT
Ayanna T. Jones, Curriculum and Instruction
Courtney F. Mury, Educational Leadership
Kaitlin Nave, Population Health Management
Raychelle M. Riley, Strategic Communication
Holden
Emily P. Galjour, Nursing
Kaitlyn J. Methvien, Nursing
Anna E. Wilkins, Counseling
Livingston
Rachelle C. Berkley, Special Education
Matthias Fowler, Multiple Level MAT
Erica A. Huston, Nursing
Jennifer B. Rowell, Strategic Communication
Springfield
Matthew L. Foster, Population Health Management
Courtney Marks, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Walker
Tabitha Berard, Multiple Level MAT
Matthew L. Graham, Business Administration
Alexia B. Griffiths, Business Administration
Angela C. Johns, Special Education
Rory E. Ray, Business Administration
Bachelors degrees
Albany
Nicholas M. Dakroub, Management
Dawson B. Gildig, Criminal Justice
Morgan S. Linton, English Education
Justin B. Woodring, Computer Science
Denham Springs
Emma G. Achee, Nursing
Savana L. Allen, Human Sciences
Mary E. Attaway, Nursing
Benjamin D. Baker, Engineering Technology
Laci N. Baldwin, Biological Sciences
Paige Barber, General Studies
Gabriela M. Barksdale, Human Sciences
Madelyn A. Bernard, Marketing
Wilson F. Bernard, Information Technology
Christopher D. Bolin, Accounting
Kaitlyn R. Brent, History
Sarah E. Bresee, Social Work
Steven D. Broussard, General Studies
Haley L. Brown, Nursing
Joni E. Cowart, Nursing
Hallie E. Creed, Psychology
Louise Crumes, Finance
Jessie S. Decoteau, Business Administration
Jordan J. Desselles, Marketing
Nicole M. Dilorenzo, Health Systems Management
Sarah N. Dixon, General Studies
Heather R. Dugas, Kinesiology
Dawson C. Fontenot, Engineering Technology
Cole C. Franklin, Finance
Dustin Gray, Industrial Technology
Abigail J. Greer, Nursing
Danielle S. Hebert, Nursing
Blanche E. Henson, Supply Chain Management
Clayton A. Hines, Psychology
Jeannette M. Jackson, Business Administration
Ive L. Jacobson, Psychology
Samantha D. Jones, General Studies
Laurel Junda, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Payton K. Killcrease, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Madison E. Kron, Management
Grace E. Lanier, English
Lauren G. LeBlanc, Social Work
Christopher J. Lee, Accounting
Amber N. Lemoine, Psychology
Justin D. Levatino, Biological Sciences
Noah J. Long, Management
Jordyn A. Louque, Health Systems Management
Makenzie E. Maher, Kinesiology
Brayden T. Messmer, Kinesiology
Kali O. Montgomery, General Studies
Hayley L. Moore, Social Work
Kelsey C. Moses, English
Kayla M. Perault, Management
Mackenzie-Ann W. Richard, Criminal Justice
Jeremiah T. Riewerts, Engineering Technology
Katelyn R. Smith, General Studies
Grace A. Stevens, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Shelby L. Summers, Kinesiology
Cameron G. Sumrall, Social Work
Tristyn W. Turner, Communication
Haley R. Watts, Social Work
John G. Webb, Finance
Morgan M. Welch, Nursing
Tyrone D. Whitmore, Finance
Lindsey C. Wood, Nursing
Holden
Evan M. Folks, Management
Solie N. Harley, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Rebekah D. Hart, General Studies
Dylan J. Naquin, Industrial Technology
Livingston
Benjamin J. Alexander, Criminal Justice
Mason R. Burnette, Kinesiology
Jamie L. Davis, Accounting
Kelly N. Guitreau, General Studies
Bailey D. Karpinski, Accounting
Nicholas A. Melancon, Criminal Justice
Braley C. Trabeau, Management
Breanna M. Weary, General Studies
Maurepas
Emily N. Knight, Human Sciences
Keith J. Landry, Jr., Finance
Emily M. Wagner, Nursing
Springfield
Brittany T. Balsamo, Kinesiology
Emma L. Clark, Kinesiology
Heart D. Faust, Nursing
Jacob Holder, History
Kelsey A. Hurst, Health Sciences
Avelino J. McLeod, Accounting
Shea M. Monteleone, Kinesiology
Riley R. Moran, General Studies
Paige L. Parker, Social Work
Walker
Abigail E. Cifreo, Accounting
Elizabeth A. Dozier, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5
Rebecca A. Dupuis, English
Brooke Dupuy, Accounting
Katelyn R. Gautreaux, Criminal Justice
Kassandra Guidry, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Micah J. Leclercq, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Shelby L. Lee, Business Administration
Devin W. Maurello, Business Administration
Hilton McGaughey, Industrial Technology
Julia E. Meole, Supply Chain Management
Roger T. Rios, Business Administration
Brennon A. Rogers, Marketing
Rachael L. Smiley, General Studies
Brianna G. Threeton, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Tristan S. Vaughn, Business Administration
Victoria Villar, Health Systems Management
Tabitha E. Williams, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Rebecca Yeager, Communication
Mia D. Zachary, Kinesiology
Tangipahoa Parish
Doctoral degrees
Independence
Carolyn W. Roman, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Ponchatoula
Kim V. Gatlin, Nursing Practice DNP
Masters degrees
Amite
Morgan C. Warren, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Hammond
Heather Allen, Curriculum and Instruction
Kristina N. Bankston, Curriculum and Instruction
Grace M. Borcherding, English
Anthony B. Calmes, Integrated Science & Technology
Claire M. Crookston, Biology (thesis)
Caroline Honan, Biology (thesis)
Soren Johnson, Biology (thesis)
Dhiraj Kharel, Integrated Science & Technology
Jade E. LeBlanc, Strategic Communication
Jorge E. López-Pérez, Biology (thesis)
Brittany R. Maldonado, Biology (thesis)
Matthew L. Matherne, Strategic Communication
Leslie G. McNabb, Business Administration
Jessica M. Monsour, Counseling
Theresa T. Patti, Strategic Communication
Ruth Ann D. Perrault, Strategic Communication
Brielle Ricca, Business Administration
Dominick O. Ros, Business Administration
Amelia C. Sledge, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Marisa S. Stubbs, Strategic Communication
Israel I. Thacker, Business Administration
Kentwood
Katherine E. Fontenot, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Ponchatoula
Paige E. Becnel, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Taylor Bonds, Health & Kinesiology
Bjorn J. Loney, Integrated Science & Technology
Kaitlyn E. Newsom, Population Health Management
Sarah A. Rettstatt, Nursing
Andrew N. Sherman, Biology (thesis)
Gabriela C. Theis Marchan, Integrated Science & Technology
Robert
Patricia D. Todd, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Tickfaw
Ariel M. Ebanks, Biology (thesis)
Doris J. Phillips, Applied Sociology
Mark A. Whitmer, Strategic Communication
Bachelors degrees
Amite
Kassey L. Ard, General Studies
Giovanni G. Campo, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Lidia L. Curry, Human Sciences
Kobe R. Cutrer, Sport Management
Ashton P. Durand, Middle School Special Education
Lea A. Hawkins, Psychology
Rachael R. Raney, Human Sciences
Jayla N. Robertson, Human Sciences
Lori M. Robertson, Health Systems Management
Randi E. Rowdon, General Studies
Emily C. Smith, General Studies
Erik Towns, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Hammond
Parker W. Allen, General Studies
Jena R. Anderson, Marketing
Malaja’h D. Andrews, Management
Christopher J. Artigues, Sport Management
Michael D. Barber, Criminal Justice
Drew A. Barzenick, Marketing
Lauren H. Birch, Health Sciences
Lauren M. Bittola, Management
Alexandria M. Bowers, Music
Stephen B. Brayard, History
Brandon Buras, Supply Chain Management
Gabrielle E. Capdeboscq, Nursing
Cherokee N. Collins, General Studies
Patricia L. Cooper, Business Administration
Adrian J. Cote, Art
Kinley M. Craft, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Andrea S. Crawford, Sociology
Garrett M. Crawford, Computer Science
Rachael M. Dalgo, Nursing
Samuel B. Dupre Jr., Information Technology
Collin J. Dupuy, Biological Sciences
James R. Dyess, Physics
Bailey L. Edwards, General Studies
Nicholas M. Elmore, Psychology
Julie A. G’sell, Nursing
Hayden N. Gebbia, Industrial Technology
Deyonna M. George, Human Sciences
Chasen Gill, Sport Management
Summer Gondolfi, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Elena R. Graffeo, Psychology
Jailen B. Handy, Biological Sciences
Bre’yanna S. Harris, Biological Sciences
Brooke D. Harris, Nursing
Janette A. Hatcher, Health Systems Management
Jasmine A. Hatcher, Criminal Justice
Emma P. Huszar, Management
Putri S. Insani, Accounting
Kailee L. Jallans, General Studies
Ray Kimble, Engineering Technology
Marissa M. Kinder, Marketing
Kimbrianna Q. Knight, General Studies
Audrey C. Kreamer, Accounting
Abby N. Laine, Social Work
Nolen J. LeBlanc, Health Systems Management
Ally I. Leblanc, Human Sciences
Rebecca L. Little, Psychology
Bradley Makuvire, Psychology
Leticia K. McAllister, General Studies
Ryan J. McClelen, Information Technology
Patrick O. Mitchell Jr, Engineering Technology
Calveyion M. Montgomery, Psychology
Kelly L. Morales, Biological Sciences
Jeffrey E. Moran, English
Elisha J. Mouton, Business Administration
Austin G. Musacchia, Industrial Technology
Michelle Novak, General Studies
Tyler M. Owens, Supply Chain Management
Alyssa M. Palermo, Health Sciences
Brenton A. Payne, Criminal Justice
Kristen A. Pea, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Silvin Pradhan, Computer Science
Kerri L. Prest, Biological Sciences
Sean C. Reliford, Biological Sciences
Sara E. Richardson, Psychology
Dominique Roubique, Information Technology
Jayla N. Ruffin, Health Systems Management
Aleigh M. Sanders, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Katherine W. Schepker, Art
Cullen C. Sellers, Management
Trace G. Sheets, Computer Science
Shane S. Shivers, Criminal Justice
Benjamin Simpson, Management
Chandler T. Vaccaro, General Studies
Andrew A. Veatch, General Studies
Haley M. Vicknair, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Adia D. Weber, Human Sciences
Makenzi D. Weiss, Nursing
Christopher A. Wilson, Accounting
Randy M. Wilson, Business Administration
Madeline A. Wright, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment
David P. Zapchenk, Business Administration
Johnathan L. Zeringue, Accounting
Lara Zupanc, Psychology
Husser
Rachel R. Stout, Art
Noah D. Vernon, Information Technology
Renee J. Vernon, Human Sciences
Independence
Cody P. Collier, Industrial Technology
Krystal V. Cyprain, Criminal Justice
Makenzey H. Heughan, General Studies
Hailey D. Johnston, General Studies
Kurtus W. Lamb, Industrial Technology
Meghan E. Landry, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Makenna R. Mathews, Criminal Justice
Mary E. Miller, Criminal Justice
Bridget A. Polito, Accounting
Christina Quinonez, Special Education
Roman C. Vilardo, Nursing
Kevin M. Ziebarth, Computer Science
Kentwood
Courtney M. Barze, Health Systems Management
Alayna J. Garner, Human Sciences
Dalton J. McMillan, Business Administration
Thadlisha K. Richardson, Psychology
Kolton L. Sims, Management
Skylar T. Tabor, General Studies
Amanda A. Tauzier, General Studies
Erika S. Taylor, Biological Sciences
Trenton L. Warren, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Rexquille Williams, General Studies
Loranger
Maya N. Billiot, Management
Joshua Hebert, Music
Samantha D. Ingraffia, Marketing
Julia A. Lavergne, Accounting
Covina Y. Lee, Business Administration
Ricky J. Lips Jr., History
Destiny P. McClendon, Human Sciences
Xander K. Miller, General Studies
Zakiya J. Miller, Marketing
Lauren C. Pellerin, Marketing
Zachary T. Sherman, Business Administration
Shaunna Stevens, Human Sciences
Mary M. Straughan, Biological Sciences
Ty B. Wainwright, Business Administration
Natalbany
Gloria J. Harrison, Health Systems Management
Ponchatoula
Kymberly N. Accardo, Accounting
A.M. Anderson, General Studies
Cassidy R. Anderson, Nursing
Maya E. Bachemin, Psychology
Lainey E. Balfantz, Psychology
Courtney B. Balisteri, Psychology
Brady A. Bankston, Kinesiology
Jacob Barthelemy, Biological Sciences
Presley E. Brents, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Daniela M. Castellanos, Management
Olivia L. Dimacco, Accounting
Jade L. Doherty, Health Sciences
Nicolle E. Dunnaway, Nursing
Brandon M. Fletcher, General Studies
Taylor M. Gautreaux, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Hailey A. Giaratano, Health Sciences
Hannah E. Guerra, Political Science
Kyle D. Hallmark, Biological Sciences
Leigh A. Henderson, Marketing
Harold A. Jones III, Marketing
Emma G. Landry, Criminal Justice
Zachary C. Larkin, Information Technology
Peyton N. Lesaicherre, Marketing
Bailey D. Levine, Health Systems Management
Joseph R. Louviere, Finance
Brittney G. Mackles, Business Administration
Kathryn L. Medrano, Supply Chain Management
Avery L. Meyers, Communication
Donavon A. Meyn, Finance
Adriana M. Michel, Sociology
Gabriel D. Pevey, Management
Lydia A. Pevey, Kinesiology
Alexa N. Pizzolato, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Abigail H. Russell, Psychology
Nicholas S. Scamardo, History
Jake Schembre, Business Administration
Kelsey Staes, Biological Sciences
Camaryn F. Vallot, Art
Regi D. White, Communication
Bailey S. Wingett, Biological Sciences
Kirsten F. Wynn, Nursing
Robert
Gabrielle M. Gremillion, Biological Sciences
Alyssa M. Harrell, Psychology
Amber N. Lee, Biological Sciences
Roseland
Emilee G. Edwards, General Studies
Ania M. Johnson, Nursing
Tickfaw
Tyler C. Blakeman, General Studies
Alexis S. Boudreaux, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Robert D. Dansby III, General Studies
Mason D. Fuller, Management
Brenda B. Gallaher, General Studies
Danielle G. Johnson, Criminal Justice
Colwyn R. Klemencic, English
Mauriece E. Wert, Supply Chain Management
Associate degrees
Hammond
Christopher J. Ballard, Industrial Technology