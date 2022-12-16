Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated its graduates Dec. 10 in two separate commencement ceremonies in the University Center.

Additionally, Tangipahoa Parish Superintendent of Schools Melissa Stilley was honored with Southeastern’s Lifetime Achievement Award. A veteran educator with 35 years in the field, Stilley has served at every instructional level in the public school system — classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, supervisor of curriculum and instruction and chief academic officer.

Stilley is a 2018 Distinguished Alumna for the College of Education at Southeastern, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1987, her master’s degree in school administration in 1999, her plus 30 in special education in 2000, and in 2018 completed coursework toward a doctorate in educational leadership.

The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges.

Medal recipients were:

  • College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology majors Jacqueline Claire Difulco, of Terrytown, and Jadi Agnes Foster, of Hammond; and English major Carter Layne McComack, of Paulina
  • College of Business: Marketing major Drew Addison Barzenick, of Hammond
  • College of Education: Middle school education major, Heather Slocum Broom, of Franklinton
  • College of Nursing and Health Sciences: Kinesiology major Kelsi Lynn Martine, of Prairieville; and communication sciences and disorders major Brianna G. Threeton, of Walker
  • College of Science and Technology: Computer science major Silvin Pradhan, of Hammond.

Students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees included:

Ascension Parish

Doctoral degrees

Darrow

Moquita M. Chretien-Winey, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Gonzales

Jennifer L. Board, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Joseph Brown, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Masters degrees

Gonzales

Jessie N. Bourque, Nursing

Prairieville

Cherie N. Arthur, Psychology

Megan M. Dale, Nursing

Skylar A. Dowies, Strategic Communication

Morgan L. Hutchinson, Counseling

Riley McDaniel, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Kierstin R. Robinson, Nursing

Emma C. Stafford, Curriculum and Instruction

St. Amant

Blair M. Alexis, Psychology

Bachelors degrees

Donaldsonville

Matthew J. Gros, Management

Daija M. Harvey, Social Work

Madison Zeringue, Social Work

Geismar

Britton M. Benoit, Kinesiology

Halle M. Jefferson, Communication

Gonzales

Arliss Angel-Erives, Nursing

Cody D. Babin, Computer Science

Tara E. Babin, Nursing

Dylan M. Capiel, Marketing

Destiny A. Coco, Biological Sciences

Abbie L. David, Business Administration

Rosa I. Dominguez, General Studies

Haley M. Ducote, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Morgan T. Gautreau, Health Systems Management

Brandon L. Gordon, Music

Jack E. Gorman, Marketing

April Gregory, Criminal Justice

Kara N. Gremillion, Nursing

Andrea Grijalva-Bejarano, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Marian E. Kelley, General Studies

Joshua T. Leblanc, Accounting

Garrett S. Parks, Engineering Technology

Adelaide Pizzuto, Psychology

Brandon O. Reed, Industrial Technology

Jared M. Schexnaydre, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Ashtyn M. Turner, Social Work

Chyna T. Washington, Nursing

Arlen R. Williams, Mathematics

Bailey A. Wright, Social Work

Prairieville

Hannah V. Amar, Health Systems Management

Ryan P. Amos, General Studies

Blythe G. Bell, General Studies

Chanel Bibbins, General Studies

Ashley P. Bourgeois, Social Work

Kristen M. Bowman, Accounting

Evan T. Burt, Criminal Justice

Charles Cavin, Mathematics

Hunter S. Daniel, Industrial Technology

Jaxon P. Delcambre, Supply Chain Management

Ashlyn S. Derousselle, Nursing

Andrew Dyess, History

Joseph B. Faulkner, Computer Science

Brenna M. Gaspard, Psychology

Joshua M. Guedry, Industrial Technology

Mya Guillory, Health Sciences

Erica R. Hardnett, Accounting

Noah J. Hebert, Supply Chain Management

Cameron M. Hyde, Marketing

Lauren G. Kidder, Psychology

Reagan N. Lee, Biological Sciences

Kelsi L. Martine, Kinesiology

Christa Miles, Social Work

Maylen Mire, Health Systems Management

Taylor E. O’Neal, Nursing

Misdy Ortega, Marketing

Riley E. Parks, Nursing

Dylan K. Pastorick, Business Administration

Ashlynn G. Petty, Social Work

Mallory A. Picarf, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Olivia L. Pitre, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Braeden A. Price, Nursing

Shelby N. Reeder, Nursing

Mackenzie Roberts, Management

Madison F. Roberts, Management

Ashley J. Roy, Biological Sciences

Madison D. Sapp, Biological Sciences

Gracie Sinanan, Criminal Justice

D’Shaina R. Smith, Marketing

Kirsten C. Sylvester, Biological Sciences

Ramona M. Turner, Biological Sciences

Kayla D. Williams, Psychology

Jalen N. Woods, Business Administration

St. Amant

Jacob E. Bowen, Computer Science

Kaitlin O. Bruno, Mathematics

Kade R. Despino, Business Administration

Charlee N. Fuller, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Brooke E. Guedry, Nursing

Alec A. LeBlanc, Nursing

Kennadi B. Lee, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Blake Powers, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Dale K. Purpera, Business Administration

Christian C. Schmitt, Health Sciences

Associate degrees

Prairieville

Peyton M. Becnel, Industrial Technology

East Baton Rouge Parish

Masters degrees

Pride

Carissa R. Peters, Educational Leadership

Zachary

Courtney L. Jackson, Strategic Communication

Sydnie F. Kelley, Multiple Level MAT

Bachelors degrees

Baker

Zakeyra Golden, Health Systems Management

Zoey M. Jacob, Business Administration

Kaela D. Moore, Nursing

Destiny A. Ware, General Studies

Greenwell Springs

Claire M. Alfonso, Kinesiology

Alexis J. Bailey, Nursing

Nathan C. Barnett, Criminal Justice

Alyssa B. Chelette, General Studies

Devin K. Kwan, Accounting

Anna C. Munley, Biological Sciences

Jacqueline Stephenson, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Canaan T. Thomas, General Studies

Trung D. Vu, Accounting

Jacob M. Wilson, Accounting

Pride

Kelsie E. Bourgeois, Nursing

Bailey E. Mire, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Madison N. Partin, Psychology

Trevor E. Tortorich, Industrial Technology

Zachary

Amanda B. Bowman, Business Administration

Lee R. Brinkhaus, General Studies

Alesha R. Cranmer, Nursing

Abrieal S. Eubanks, Nursing

Dean Gautreau Jr., Nursing

Dina M. Richard, Accounting

Ryan D. Valentine, Health Systems Management

Katie M. Watts, Nursing

East Feliciana Parish

Masters degrees

Clinton

Callie A. Venable, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Bachelors degrees

Clinton

Jazmine N. Bishop, General Studies

William S. Demoss, History

Emery F. Gardner, Human Sciences

Rachel P. Melancon, Sport Management

Sara E. Powell, Psychology

Ethel

O’Livia R. Shaw, Kinesiology

Jackson

Haley E. Courtney, Management

Norwood

Samuel J. Cottano, Industrial Technology

Slaughter

Benjamin C. Lejeune, General Studies

West Feliciana Parish

Bachelors degrees

St. Francisville

Brian K. Kirby, Kinesiology

Livingston Parish

Doctoral degrees

Denham Springs

James S. Stutts, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

James E. Zimlich, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Masters degrees

Denham Springs

Rachel R. Baio, Educational Leadership

Kyla B. D’Arensbourg, Multiple Level MAT

Ayanna T. Jones, Curriculum and Instruction

Courtney F. Mury, Educational Leadership

Kaitlin Nave, Population Health Management

Raychelle M. Riley, Strategic Communication

Holden

Emily P. Galjour, Nursing

Kaitlyn J. Methvien, Nursing

Anna E. Wilkins, Counseling

Livingston

Rachelle C. Berkley, Special Education

Matthias Fowler, Multiple Level MAT

Erica A. Huston, Nursing

Jennifer B. Rowell, Strategic Communication

Springfield

Matthew L. Foster, Population Health Management

Courtney Marks, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Walker

Tabitha Berard, Multiple Level MAT

Matthew L. Graham, Business Administration

Alexia B. Griffiths, Business Administration

Angela C. Johns, Special Education

Rory E. Ray, Business Administration

Bachelors degrees

Albany

Nicholas M. Dakroub, Management

Dawson B. Gildig, Criminal Justice

Morgan S. Linton, English Education

Justin B. Woodring, Computer Science

Denham Springs

Emma G. Achee, Nursing

Savana L. Allen, Human Sciences

Mary E. Attaway, Nursing

Benjamin D. Baker, Engineering Technology

Laci N. Baldwin, Biological Sciences

Paige Barber, General Studies

Gabriela M. Barksdale, Human Sciences

Madelyn A. Bernard, Marketing

Wilson F. Bernard, Information Technology

Christopher D. Bolin, Accounting

Kaitlyn R. Brent, History

Sarah E. Bresee, Social Work

Steven D. Broussard, General Studies

Haley L. Brown, Nursing

Joni E. Cowart, Nursing

Hallie E. Creed, Psychology

Louise Crumes, Finance

Jessie S. Decoteau, Business Administration

Jordan J. Desselles, Marketing

Nicole M. Dilorenzo, Health Systems Management

Sarah N. Dixon, General Studies

Heather R. Dugas, Kinesiology

Dawson C. Fontenot, Engineering Technology

Cole C. Franklin, Finance

Dustin Gray, Industrial Technology

Abigail J. Greer, Nursing

Danielle S. Hebert, Nursing

Blanche E. Henson, Supply Chain Management

Clayton A. Hines, Psychology

Jeannette M. Jackson, Business Administration

Ive L. Jacobson, Psychology

Samantha D. Jones, General Studies

Laurel Junda, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Payton K. Killcrease, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Madison E. Kron, Management

Grace E. Lanier, English

Lauren G. LeBlanc, Social Work

Christopher J. Lee, Accounting

Amber N. Lemoine, Psychology

Justin D. Levatino, Biological Sciences

Noah J. Long, Management

Jordyn A. Louque, Health Systems Management

Makenzie E. Maher, Kinesiology

Brayden T. Messmer, Kinesiology

Kali O. Montgomery, General Studies

Hayley L. Moore, Social Work

Kelsey C. Moses, English

Kayla M. Perault, Management

Mackenzie-Ann W. Richard, Criminal Justice

Jeremiah T. Riewerts, Engineering Technology

Katelyn R. Smith, General Studies

Grace A. Stevens, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Shelby L. Summers, Kinesiology

Cameron G. Sumrall, Social Work

Tristyn W. Turner, Communication

Haley R. Watts, Social Work

John G. Webb, Finance

Morgan M. Welch, Nursing

Tyrone D. Whitmore, Finance

Lindsey C. Wood, Nursing

Holden

Evan M. Folks, Management

Solie N. Harley, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Rebekah D. Hart, General Studies

Dylan J. Naquin, Industrial Technology

Livingston

Benjamin J. Alexander, Criminal Justice

Mason R. Burnette, Kinesiology

Jamie L. Davis, Accounting

Kelly N. Guitreau, General Studies

Bailey D. Karpinski, Accounting

Nicholas A. Melancon, Criminal Justice

Braley C. Trabeau, Management

Breanna M. Weary, General Studies

Maurepas

Emily N. Knight, Human Sciences

Keith J. Landry, Jr., Finance

Emily M. Wagner, Nursing

Springfield

Brittany T. Balsamo, Kinesiology

Emma L. Clark, Kinesiology

Heart D. Faust, Nursing

Jacob Holder, History

Kelsey A. Hurst, Health Sciences

Avelino J. McLeod, Accounting

Shea M. Monteleone, Kinesiology

Riley R. Moran, General Studies

Paige L. Parker, Social Work

Walker

Abigail E. Cifreo, Accounting

Elizabeth A. Dozier, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5

Rebecca A. Dupuis, English

Brooke Dupuy, Accounting

Katelyn R. Gautreaux, Criminal Justice

Kassandra Guidry, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Micah J. Leclercq, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Shelby L. Lee, Business Administration

Devin W. Maurello, Business Administration

Hilton McGaughey, Industrial Technology

Julia E. Meole, Supply Chain Management

Roger T. Rios, Business Administration

Brennon A. Rogers, Marketing

Rachael L. Smiley, General Studies

Brianna G. Threeton, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Tristan S. Vaughn, Business Administration

Victoria Villar, Health Systems Management

Tabitha E. Williams, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Rebecca Yeager, Communication

Mia D. Zachary, Kinesiology

Tangipahoa Parish

Doctoral degrees

Independence

Carolyn W. Roman, Educational Leadership Ed.D.

Ponchatoula

Kim V. Gatlin, Nursing Practice DNP

Masters degrees

Amite

Morgan C. Warren, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Hammond

Heather Allen, Curriculum and Instruction

Kristina N. Bankston, Curriculum and Instruction

Grace M. Borcherding, English

Anthony B. Calmes, Integrated Science & Technology

Claire M. Crookston, Biology (thesis)

Caroline Honan, Biology (thesis)

Soren Johnson, Biology (thesis)

Dhiraj Kharel, Integrated Science & Technology

Jade E. LeBlanc, Strategic Communication

Jorge E. López-Pérez, Biology (thesis)

Brittany R. Maldonado, Biology (thesis)

Matthew L. Matherne, Strategic Communication

Leslie G. McNabb, Business Administration

Jessica M. Monsour, Counseling

Theresa T. Patti, Strategic Communication

Ruth Ann D. Perrault, Strategic Communication

Brielle Ricca, Business Administration

Dominick O. Ros, Business Administration

Amelia C. Sledge, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Marisa S. Stubbs, Strategic Communication

Israel I. Thacker, Business Administration

Kentwood

Katherine E. Fontenot, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Ponchatoula

Paige E. Becnel, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Taylor Bonds, Health & Kinesiology

Bjorn J. Loney, Integrated Science & Technology

Kaitlyn E. Newsom, Population Health Management

Sarah A. Rettstatt, Nursing

Andrew N. Sherman, Biology (thesis)

Gabriela C. Theis Marchan, Integrated Science & Technology

Robert

Patricia D. Todd, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Tickfaw

Ariel M. Ebanks, Biology (thesis)

Doris J. Phillips, Applied Sociology

Mark A. Whitmer, Strategic Communication

Bachelors degrees

Amite

Kassey L. Ard, General Studies

Giovanni G. Campo, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Lidia L. Curry, Human Sciences

Kobe R. Cutrer, Sport Management

Ashton P. Durand, Middle School Special Education

Lea A. Hawkins, Psychology

Rachael R. Raney, Human Sciences

Jayla N. Robertson, Human Sciences

Lori M. Robertson, Health Systems Management

Randi E. Rowdon, General Studies

Emily C. Smith, General Studies

Erik Towns, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Hammond

Parker W. Allen, General Studies

Jena R. Anderson, Marketing

Malaja’h D. Andrews, Management

Christopher J. Artigues, Sport Management

Michael D. Barber, Criminal Justice

Drew A. Barzenick, Marketing

Lauren H. Birch, Health Sciences

Lauren M. Bittola, Management

Alexandria M. Bowers, Music

Stephen B. Brayard, History

Brandon Buras, Supply Chain Management

Gabrielle E. Capdeboscq, Nursing

Cherokee N. Collins, General Studies

Patricia L. Cooper, Business Administration

Adrian J. Cote, Art

Kinley M. Craft, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Andrea S. Crawford, Sociology

Garrett M. Crawford, Computer Science

Rachael M. Dalgo, Nursing

Samuel B. Dupre Jr., Information Technology

Collin J. Dupuy, Biological Sciences

James R. Dyess, Physics

Bailey L. Edwards, General Studies

Nicholas M. Elmore, Psychology

Julie A. G’sell, Nursing

Hayden N. Gebbia, Industrial Technology

Deyonna M. George, Human Sciences

Chasen Gill, Sport Management

Summer Gondolfi, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Elena R. Graffeo, Psychology

Jailen B. Handy, Biological Sciences

Bre’yanna S. Harris, Biological Sciences

Brooke D. Harris, Nursing

Janette A. Hatcher, Health Systems Management

Jasmine A. Hatcher, Criminal Justice

Emma P. Huszar, Management

Putri S. Insani, Accounting

Kailee L. Jallans, General Studies

Ray Kimble, Engineering Technology

Marissa M. Kinder, Marketing

Kimbrianna Q. Knight, General Studies

Audrey C. Kreamer, Accounting

Abby N. Laine, Social Work

Nolen J. LeBlanc, Health Systems Management

Ally I. Leblanc, Human Sciences

Rebecca L. Little, Psychology

Bradley Makuvire, Psychology

Leticia K. McAllister, General Studies

Ryan J. McClelen, Information Technology

Patrick O. Mitchell Jr, Engineering Technology

Calveyion M. Montgomery, Psychology

Kelly L. Morales, Biological Sciences

Jeffrey E. Moran, English

Elisha J. Mouton, Business Administration

Austin G. Musacchia, Industrial Technology

Michelle Novak, General Studies

Tyler M. Owens, Supply Chain Management

Alyssa M. Palermo, Health Sciences

Brenton A. Payne, Criminal Justice

Kristen A. Pea, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Silvin Pradhan, Computer Science

Kerri L. Prest, Biological Sciences

Sean C. Reliford, Biological Sciences

Sara E. Richardson, Psychology

Dominique Roubique, Information Technology

Jayla N. Ruffin, Health Systems Management

Aleigh M. Sanders, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Katherine W. Schepker, Art

Cullen C. Sellers, Management

Trace G. Sheets, Computer Science

Shane S. Shivers, Criminal Justice

Benjamin Simpson, Management

Chandler T. Vaccaro, General Studies

Andrew A. Veatch, General Studies

Haley M. Vicknair, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Adia D. Weber, Human Sciences

Makenzi D. Weiss, Nursing

Christopher A. Wilson, Accounting

Randy M. Wilson, Business Administration

Madeline A. Wright, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment

David P. Zapchenk, Business Administration

Johnathan L. Zeringue, Accounting

Lara Zupanc, Psychology

Husser

Rachel R. Stout, Art

Noah D. Vernon, Information Technology

Renee J. Vernon, Human Sciences

Independence

Cody P. Collier, Industrial Technology

Krystal V. Cyprain, Criminal Justice

Makenzey H. Heughan, General Studies

Hailey D. Johnston, General Studies

Kurtus W. Lamb, Industrial Technology

Meghan E. Landry, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Makenna R. Mathews, Criminal Justice

Mary E. Miller, Criminal Justice

Bridget A. Polito, Accounting

Christina Quinonez, Special Education

Roman C. Vilardo, Nursing

Kevin M. Ziebarth, Computer Science

Kentwood

Courtney M. Barze, Health Systems Management

Alayna J. Garner, Human Sciences

Dalton J. McMillan, Business Administration

Thadlisha K. Richardson, Psychology

Kolton L. Sims, Management

Skylar T. Tabor, General Studies

Amanda A. Tauzier, General Studies

Erika S. Taylor, Biological Sciences

Trenton L. Warren, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Rexquille Williams, General Studies

Loranger

Maya N. Billiot, Management

Joshua Hebert, Music

Samantha D. Ingraffia, Marketing

Julia A. Lavergne, Accounting

Covina Y. Lee, Business Administration

Ricky J. Lips Jr., History

Destiny P. McClendon, Human Sciences

Xander K. Miller, General Studies

Zakiya J. Miller, Marketing

Lauren C. Pellerin, Marketing

Zachary T. Sherman, Business Administration

Shaunna Stevens, Human Sciences

Mary M. Straughan, Biological Sciences

Ty B. Wainwright, Business Administration

Natalbany

Gloria J. Harrison, Health Systems Management

Ponchatoula

Kymberly N. Accardo, Accounting

A.M. Anderson, General Studies

Cassidy R. Anderson, Nursing

Maya E. Bachemin, Psychology

Lainey E. Balfantz, Psychology

Courtney B. Balisteri, Psychology

Brady A. Bankston, Kinesiology

Jacob Barthelemy, Biological Sciences

Presley E. Brents, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Daniela M. Castellanos, Management

Olivia L. Dimacco, Accounting

Jade L. Doherty, Health Sciences

Nicolle E. Dunnaway, Nursing

Brandon M. Fletcher, General Studies

Taylor M. Gautreaux, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Hailey A. Giaratano, Health Sciences

Hannah E. Guerra, Political Science

Kyle D. Hallmark, Biological Sciences

Leigh A. Henderson, Marketing

Harold A. Jones III, Marketing

Emma G. Landry, Criminal Justice

Zachary C. Larkin, Information Technology

Peyton N. Lesaicherre, Marketing

Bailey D. Levine, Health Systems Management

Joseph R. Louviere, Finance

Brittney G. Mackles, Business Administration

Kathryn L. Medrano, Supply Chain Management

Avery L. Meyers, Communication

Donavon A. Meyn, Finance

Adriana M. Michel, Sociology

Gabriel D. Pevey, Management

Lydia A. Pevey, Kinesiology

Alexa N. Pizzolato, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Abigail H. Russell, Psychology

Nicholas S. Scamardo, History

Jake Schembre, Business Administration

Kelsey Staes, Biological Sciences

Camaryn F. Vallot, Art

Regi D. White, Communication

Bailey S. Wingett, Biological Sciences

Kirsten F. Wynn, Nursing

Robert

Gabrielle M. Gremillion, Biological Sciences

Alyssa M. Harrell, Psychology

Amber N. Lee, Biological Sciences

Roseland

Emilee G. Edwards, General Studies

Ania M. Johnson, Nursing

Tickfaw

Tyler C. Blakeman, General Studies

Alexis S. Boudreaux, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Robert D. Dansby III, General Studies

Mason D. Fuller, Management

Brenda B. Gallaher, General Studies

Danielle G. Johnson, Criminal Justice

Colwyn R. Klemencic, English

Mauriece E. Wert, Supply Chain Management

Associate degrees

Hammond

Christopher J. Ballard, Industrial Technology

View comments