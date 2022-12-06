Forty-nine families in the St. Amant area received help this Thanksgiving from the Catholic Daughters of the Americas at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Members of the St. Rose de Lima Court 1194 made sure that each of these families received boxes of food, which were filled to overflowing with turkey and a variety of other food items to help in making their Thanksgiving meals, according to a news release.
Dale and Charlotte Hidalgo, the owners of Dale’s Garbage Service, donated the 49 turkeys for the food baskets.
Student organizations at Lakeside Primary, Sorrento Primary and St. Amant primary and middle schools also helped with this holiday food project by donating many of the nonperishable items.
The Catholic Daughters have been providing these Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need in the Holy Rosary Church parish for several decades.