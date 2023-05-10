St. High School Class of 2023 graduated at 7 p.m. May 10 at The Pit.
Valedictorian: Madeline Baudoin
Salautorian: Preston Fournet
ł : Distinguished honor graduate
§: Honor graduate
Matthew Joshua Able ł
Kenzie Nicole Adams
Alaijah Michelle Aikens ł
Jacelynn Marie Alford §
Elijah Guy Allee ł
Kayne Nicholas Alleman
Tayvian Dwayne Allen ł
Lexie Ann Amedee ł
Cooper Paul Ancale ł
Laura Elizabeth Ancar
Ava Kate Anderman-Moran ł
Peyton Michael George Anderson ł
Alivia Grace Andrade §
Rebecca Angel-Erives ł
Nathan Robert Anstatt
John Paul Anthony
Anaya Renee Antoine §
Arleigh Jenee Apgar
Ava E. Arceneaux ł
Camryn Olivia Aucoin ł
Kylah Irene Babin ł
Ethan Avery Babin ł
Kyndal Mkae Babin ł
Beau Patrick Babin Jr. §
Caz Anthony Babin §
Hunter Gage Babin
Alexis Leeann Baccadutre
Gabrielle Rylie Baggett
Kyrah Alyssa Baker §
Sheyenne Elizabeth Baker
Lennon Grace Banker ł
Kimberly Daniela Barrios Morataya
Grace Vivian Bateman ł
Madeline Jan Baudoin ł
Remi Nicole Beach ł
Gavin Michael Beasley
Trenton Raymond Beaumont
Aralee Jasmine Beene
Chandler Xavier Belgard §
Mollie J. Bennett ł
Elijah Robeson Bent
Aiden Joseph Bercegeay
Kendall Raye Berthelot ł
Jacob Preston Bickham ł
Lerin Ann Bickham
Paige Elizabeth Bihm ł
Michael William Blanchard ł
Jasmine Belle Blanchard ł
Hudson Allen Blum ł
Trace Ovide Bocking
Madeline Rose Boeckmann ł
Daniel Gabe Bonneval
Tailer R. Borne ł
Morgan Olivia Boss ł
Austin Daniel Boudloche ł
Hunter Zane Boudreaux
Presley Layne Boudreaux ł
River Jordan Boultinghouse ł
Peyton J. Bourgeois ł
Chandler Aaron Bourgeois
Riley Elaine Braswell ł
Karley Marie Braud ł
Dylan Cade Braud ł
Samantha Teresa Braud ł
Nya Gabrielle Bridgewater ł
Kyler Chan Broussard
Miah Shea Brown §
Bryce Jaquan Brown
Michael Maxwell Brown Jr.
Tyren Ontario L Brown
Delvin Brent Brown
Brandy Lynn Browning
Kyren Jeron Brumfield
Eyan Robert Bueche
Sheyla Sophia Buendia Bello ł
Tyna Marie Buggage
Brenden Joachim Bulot
Cara Diane Burdsall ł
Garrett J. Burgess §
Skye Nicole Burton ł
Jacob Matthew Campbell ł
Gavin James Carline §
Dylan Wyatt Carpenter ł
Leah Raquel Carrillo ł
Claire Elizabeth Carroll ł
Kaylyn Naomi Carter ł
Emma Lucille Cason ł
Jesus Castro
Alie Michele Causey ł
Piper J. Chartier ł
Evan Anthony Link Chiasson §
Alaina Nicole Childress ł
Kaitlyn M. Chmurka ł
Evan Paul Christian ł
Ivory Clark Jr. ł
Allie Marie Clouatre ł
Rylie Faye Clouatre ł
Brennan Michael Clouatre §
Anna Beth Coffee ł
Mikayla Ann Coleman
Caden Avery Collier §
Robert Paul Combel ł
Tyler Russell Comeaux §
Canaija Ambernique Comery
Davin Ashton Cook §
Chase Joseph Coppola ł
Ireland Grace Couvillion
Brayden Blake Cox ł
Ephraim Sidney Craddock ł
Jocelynne Michele Crandall ł
Houston Brock Creel
Dathan James Cresie
Letavian Michael Crockett §
Reid Pardue Crooks ł
Miranda Dubois Crooks ł
Alexander James Czwakiel
Selena L. Dang ł
James Warren Daniel V ł
Jalynn Alexis Davenport ł
Jaidon Charles Davis
Amya Dimoqua Davis
Sonjelis Davis §
Braize Renee Decoteau
Kynleigh Mae Decoteau ł
Emily Kate Dedon ł
Ayden Parker Delapasse
Baylee Nicole Delaune ł
Ethan Timothy Desoto ł
Avery Marie Detillier ł
Temalrea Edmiah Deverteuil
Grant Thomas Dicarlo ł
Jacee Love Diez §
Jamiyah Mckale Diggs §
Kailee Da'Naigh Domino §
Maddix Joseph Donaldson
David Adolph Donaldson
Ireanna Imani Dorsey §
Connor Glen Doty ł
Michael Wayne Douzart ł
Ayden Philip Downing §
Logan Andrew Dragoo §
Rejai Kelis Dropthmore
Hannah Joy Dubois ł
Ethan A. Dufour
Brianne Nicole Duhon ł
Olivia Jaide Duhon
Cassidy Breann Dunaway
Stella Jean Duncan ł
Jessica Whitney Duncan §
Addison Renee Dunn §
Aubrey Hastings Dunne §
Aidan Paul Duplechain
Chloe Michelle Duplessis ł
Hannah Grace Duplessis ł
Beau Taylor Dupuy ł
Makenzie Elisabeth Dwyer
Maluan Zycarriah Ealy
Cara Jade Echols ł
Emma Mahrae Jane Elliott
Jace Michael Ellis ł
Vincent Michael Escondel
Natalie Kaitlyn Espinosa ł
Garrett Lee Ezell ł
Kayzleigh Gene Faciane ł
Olivia Claire Falcon ł
Noah Michael Faulkner ł
Stephen Joshua Foil Jr. §
Brayden Connor Folks
Morgan Leigh Followell ł
Allie Elizabeth Folse ł
Madeline Lyn Fontenot ł
Landen David Fontenot
Callie-Ann Rae Fontenot
Raegan Sarai Forest ł
Lily Mae Forsyth ł
Keshae Shante Foster §
Ty'marion Keytron Fountain
Cody Michael Fountain §
Preston Reid Fournet ł
Arielle Lashea Francis
Gracie Claire Frederic ł
Treston Kane Frederic
Jackson Ryan Frederic §
Ethan James Freyder §
Molly E. Fruchey ł
Allison Marie Frye ł
Soren K. Gaffney ł
Kayley Marie Gallo §
Abril Garcia
Zander Ellis Gaudet §
Alaina Jo Gaudin ł
Kami Jo Gautreau ł
Jake Paul Gautreau §
Maysen James Gautreau §
Georgia Leigh Gautreaux ł
Jacelyn Nikol Gautreaux ł
Connor Cody Gibbons
Brandon Derrell Glover
Adison Elisabeth Gomez ł
Kale Joseph Gonzales §
Stephanie Danielle Gonzalez ł
Dashawn Jacoby Gordon
Rondell Terell Gordon
Gabrielle Jolencia Green ł
Toi Nicole Green ł
James R. Green
Brandon Lane Greene
Bailey Elizabeth Gremillion ł
Darlin Nayeli Guardado Cardenas
Kyle Michael Guedry §
Luke David Guedry
Kyler J. Guillory §
Keaton J. Guillory ł
Alexis Marie Guise §
Laynie Elizabeth Guitreau ł
Bryn Alyssa Guitreau
Serenity Brooke Gunter
Alex Ivan Gutierrez
Nicolas Jude Hammac
Trinity E. Handy ł
Akayla Nicole Hardy
Jarrett Everett David Harris §
Zane Taylor Hartzog §
Gabriel F. Harvey
David Thomas Hasenkampf §
Halle Marie Haydel ł
Victoria L. Head §
Stephanie Joy Hebert ł
Macey Angelle Hebert ł
Andrew Dylan Wolfgang Heckel
Jordyn Renee Hedges
Jenna Aubrey Henderson §
Adrian Pablo Hernandez
Jazmin A. Hernandez ł
Victoria Elaine Hickingbottom ł
Darrielle D'shawn Hidalgo ł
Shelby Grace Hill ł
Steel James Hodges
Noelle Savannah Horne ł
Brayden Neal Hudson ł
Allee M. Hughes
Hayden William Hull ł
Bryson Mac Humphrey §
Aubrey Rae Humphries ł
Emily Renee Hymel ł
Avery Lynne Hymel §
Christian Giovanni Ingrassia
Addison Brooke Jackson ł
Ethan Taylor James ł
Mason Louis James
Matthew Scott Jeanise
Carlon James Jefferson
Madelyn Noel Johnson ł
Madison E. Johnson ł
Breanna Lynn Johnson ł
Jessica Renee Jones §
Marche' Terri-Lynn Jones
Mya Aanjanae' Jones-Rudolph §
Peyton Emmanuel Joshua ł
Shelby Paige Juneau
Leilani Blossom Jurilla §
Ryane Nichole Kelly ł
Emilee Claire Kennison ł
Adam Lotfi Khemamssa
Corbin Martin Kiely
Olivia Katherine Kluka
Kirsten Lynn Knighten ł
Sawyer Jude Knott ł
Hunter Lee Kreamer
Maggie Marie Ladner ł
Tobie Rae Laiche ł
Blaise Austin Lalonde
Libby M. Lambert ł
Alexia Lee Lambert
Jaylah Renee Lamons ł
Julie Ann Landry ł
Shane Michael Landry
Alexis Danae Landsbaugh ł
John Edmond Laris ł
Kaylie Lynn Lassetter §
Sawyer Steven Lastrapes
Ashtyn M. Lavigne ł
Emma Grace LeBlanc ł
Destiny Renee' LeBlanc ł
Jenna Lynn LeBlanc ł
Aspen Elizabeth LeBlanc §
Emma Claire Lee
Cole Joseph Legnon §
Jase Mitchell Lejeune
Mason Gerard Lemoine ł
Gavin Nicholas Lemonds §
Edwin Alexis Leon §
Taylor Marie Lessard
Aiden James Lewis §
Harper Edward Lewis
Ronica Marie Lewis §
Titus Joel Lobell §
Elizabeth Anne Logan ł
Shemar Tayshaun Long ł
Kathryn E. Loper ł
Samira Alana Lopez §
Irving Lopez ł
Elizabeth Raye Louviere ł
Emily Renee Louviere ł
Hailey Daleigha Lumar ł
Bryton Alan Lunt
Caleb Alexander Macaluso §
Angel Macias Campos
Matthew Grant Mahler §
Raigan Marie Maltese ł
Kamryn Jayde Manchester
Alaina Claire Manson ł
Jaylen Deshawn Marks
Savannah Elizabeth Martin
Julia Paloma Martinez ł
Jake William Matthews ł
Dustin Cade Mayeaux
Gage Austin Mayers ł
Phoenix Cheyanne Maynor
Katie Georgette Mcglinchey ł
Logan Richard Mcnabb
Megan Nicole Melancon ł
Elena Jane Melendez §
Jacqueline Dena Merritt ł
Madilyn Nicole Michel ł
Jon Eric Michot Jr.
Samuel Joseph Milazzo ł
Mallory K. Miller ł
Davin Michael Miller Jr. ł
Ladarin Terrell Miller
Amree Melayne Millet ł
Ja'nya Myka Mona' Mitchell §
Mikayla Ariel Mitchell §
Connor John-Paul Molaison §
Jacob Michael Montgomery §
Carsyn Kaye Moran ł
Dallis Joseph Moran ł
Katelyn Paige Moran §
Brayden James Morin
Kaleb Ezekiel Morris
Joshua Ethan Morrise
Brynn Alexis Mosley ł
Julis-Pierce Louis Motichek
Cade Patrick Murphy ł
Emma Leona Nassar §
Cohen Joseph Neff
De'ziraye Virginia Nelson ł
Sydney Grace Nelson §
Josie Mae Newman ł
Austin Loc Ngo §
Abbie Jean Nixon ł
Byron A Normand
Clara Joy Norris ł
Alexis Ann Norwood ł
Kyla Lamira Odell §
Skylin Kadence Oxford ł
Ashly Dayana Padron §
Katie Lynn Painter ł
Logan Paul Pardee §
Morgan Adeline Parent
Madison Leigh Ann Parker ł
Joshua Darren Parker §
Jordon Michael Patin
Joshua Edgar Patout §
Mekhi Jaylen Paul §
Lainey Malay Paul ł
Malik Justin Paul §
Guadalupe Pedraza Figueroa ł
Cylie Brianne Pennington ł
Adyson Marie Peppers §
Brad Joseph Perez Jr. §
Damion Anthony Perry Jr.
Nicholas Hyuk Joon Peterson §
Mar'ki Yuan Phillips
Ryan Armand Phillips ł
John Pindexter
Maggie Claire Plauche ł
Shyanne Mae Plauche §
Kameron Bailey Poche
Emily Kate Poirrier ł
Jacob Wade Populus §
Reagan R. Prejean ł
Alex Patrick Provenzano §
Nathan Aaron Quinn ł
Makayla Jena' Quirk ł
Charlie Allynn Ratcliff ł
Izick Christopher Ratcliff
Raul Armando Rauda Hernandez §
Lilyanna Isabelle Redman ł
Dylan Michael Regira
Anna Marie Ricca §
Ava Rae Ricca ł
Colin Daniels Richard
Keely Marie Richard
Jolie Erin Richard
Annabelle Kay Richardson ł
Jack Bernard Richardson ł
Abigail Ann Richardson §
Jacob Robert Rispone ł
Rayni Claire Rizzuto ł
Matthew Ross Robert
Ellie Kate Robicheaux ł
Kayla Nicole Robinson ł
Jenna Anne Robinson ł
Daniel Omar Robles Abreu
Craig M. Rodrigue Jr. ł
Marco Antonio Rodriguez ł
Edward Rodriguez-Rivera
Jonathan Romero
Allie Rae Ross ł
Hailie Marie Rouillier
Mason David Rouyea
Marleigh Rae Rowell ł
Katelyn Ellise Rudison
Brayden Joseph Rusk
Abigail Lynn Russell
Abby Gail Russell §
Matthew Allen-Thomas Salter
Jalin Nicole Salzarulo ł
Brianna Starr Samuel
Dayana Sanchez
Jolie Mae Sanchez §
Isaac Lawrence Sanders ł
Anneliese D. Satterfield ł
Courtney Adele Savario ł
Jade Elizabeth Savoy ł
Corey Michael Savoy §
Josef Paul Schexnayder ł
Ellie Catherine Schexnayder ł
Sophie M. Schexnayder ł
Rance Joseph Schexnaydre ł
Colby Blaine Schexnaydre
Lawson James Schilling ł
Rock Wolfgang Schmeckpeper §
Lauren Jade Schmidt ł
Jimmy Russell Sellers
Brandon R. Selman §
Zoe Arianna Shanklin
Caylee Michel Sheets ł
Kolby Adam Sheets ł
A'keem Malek Shelly
Ian Nathaniel Sheppard ł
Matthew J. Shields ł
Taylor Shields ł
Abegayle Sue Shirley ł
Raeleigh Jane Shows ł
Marcus Anthony Silva ł
Cadence Faro Simoneaux §
Cole Thomas Sims ł
Marlee Denee Smith ł
Jamaree' Jareil Smith
Chloe Christine Smith-Wilson ł
Caleigh Frances Snyder §
Paisley Mckenzie Soileau
Jacob David Sonnier ł
Layton Lane Squibb ł
Nina Marissa Stephens ł
Makayla Diyanna Stevenson ł
Jayden Maurice Stewart §
Dayton Del Stewart §
Caleb Tyler Stout §
Londyn Alexis Stoy ł
Nasser Gabriel Suazo
Jaxon James Svec ł
Katie Lynn Tanner ł
Bennett Charles Templet ł
Katelynn Nicole Templet ł
Tallon Michael Templet §
Kaleb Jeremiah Theriot
David Lee Thomas §
Sydni Elle Thomas §
Makenzie Denise Thomas
Aleha Dionne Thompson §
Deniya Malia Thornton ł
Diamond Lee Thornton §
Jalynn Nichelle Tillotson §
Hunter Wayne Tingle
Lily Kristine Townsend ł
Kevin James Trahan III ł
Grace Isabella Tramonte ł
Devin Gerard Trinchard
Adam Paul Tullier ł
Summer Beatrice Turner §
Lawson Lee Tuttleton ł
Sierra Lynne Unmack ł
Mackenzie Shyanne Vanatta ł
Mason Dayne Vaughan
Emilie Klaire Vidrine §
Antony Javier Villeda
Faith Lyn Vincent ł
Emma Katherine Viso ł
Bryce Alan Viverata §
Bryant Blaine Viverata §
Emma Rene Vollenweider ł
Kevin Cordell Walker Jr.
Taylor Kerr Wall ł
Ta'ron Natasha Washington
Dru Anne Webb ł
Jillian Marie Weil §
Colby Lee Wells §
Madison Dale White
Corey Allen Wiggins Jr.
Javonte Montrell Wiley
Nathan Lloyd Williams ł
Timothy Roynell Williams §
Makayla Nicole Williams
Aleahia Nicole Williams
Marley Rae Williams ł
Tarrence Williams Jr. §
Tamyriah Dominique Williams
Trinity Lamar Williams
Maddox Anthony Willis §
Kaden Gianni Winingham §
Peyton Louis Woodward §
Ian Michael Worsham ł
Ali Michelle Wright ł
Eric Fitzgeral Wright II
Baylin Ray Wyatt
Dorian Lyn Young
Joey Paul Zeringue ł
Stanley Peter Zeringue