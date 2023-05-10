St. High School Class of 2023 graduated at 7 p.m. May 10 at The Pit.

Valedictorian: Madeline Baudoin

Salautorian: Preston Fournet

ł : Distinguished honor graduate

§: Honor graduate

Matthew Joshua Able ł

Kenzie Nicole Adams

Alaijah Michelle Aikens ł

Jacelynn Marie Alford §

Elijah Guy Allee ł

Kayne Nicholas Alleman

Tayvian Dwayne Allen ł

Lexie Ann Amedee ł

Cooper Paul Ancale ł

Laura Elizabeth Ancar

Ava Kate Anderman-Moran ł

Peyton Michael George Anderson ł

Alivia Grace Andrade §

Rebecca Angel-Erives ł

Nathan Robert Anstatt

John Paul Anthony

Anaya Renee Antoine §

Arleigh Jenee Apgar

Ava E. Arceneaux ł

Camryn Olivia Aucoin ł

Kylah Irene Babin ł

Ethan Avery Babin ł

Kyndal Mkae Babin ł

Beau Patrick Babin Jr. §

Caz Anthony Babin §

Hunter Gage Babin

Alexis Leeann Baccadutre

Gabrielle Rylie Baggett

Kyrah Alyssa Baker §

Sheyenne Elizabeth Baker

Lennon Grace Banker ł

Kimberly Daniela Barrios Morataya

Grace Vivian Bateman ł

Madeline Jan Baudoin ł

Remi Nicole Beach ł

Gavin Michael Beasley

Trenton Raymond Beaumont

Aralee Jasmine Beene

Chandler Xavier Belgard §

Mollie J. Bennett ł

Elijah Robeson Bent

Aiden Joseph Bercegeay

Kendall Raye Berthelot ł

Jacob Preston Bickham ł

Lerin Ann Bickham

Paige Elizabeth Bihm ł

Michael William Blanchard ł

Jasmine Belle Blanchard ł

Hudson Allen Blum ł

Trace Ovide Bocking

Madeline Rose Boeckmann ł

Daniel Gabe Bonneval

Tailer R. Borne ł

Morgan Olivia Boss ł

Austin Daniel Boudloche ł

Hunter Zane Boudreaux

Presley Layne Boudreaux ł

River Jordan Boultinghouse ł

Peyton J. Bourgeois ł

Chandler Aaron Bourgeois

Riley Elaine Braswell ł

Karley Marie Braud ł

Dylan Cade Braud ł

Samantha Teresa Braud ł

Nya Gabrielle Bridgewater ł

Kyler Chan Broussard

Miah Shea Brown §

Bryce Jaquan Brown

Michael Maxwell Brown Jr.

Tyren Ontario L Brown

Delvin Brent Brown

Brandy Lynn Browning

Kyren Jeron Brumfield

Eyan Robert Bueche

Sheyla Sophia Buendia Bello ł

Tyna Marie Buggage

Brenden Joachim Bulot

Cara Diane Burdsall ł

Garrett J. Burgess §

Skye Nicole Burton ł

Jacob Matthew Campbell ł

Gavin James Carline §

Dylan Wyatt Carpenter ł

Leah Raquel Carrillo ł

Claire Elizabeth Carroll ł

Kaylyn Naomi Carter ł

Emma Lucille Cason ł

Jesus Castro

Alie Michele Causey ł

Piper J. Chartier ł

Evan Anthony Link Chiasson §

Alaina Nicole Childress ł

Kaitlyn M. Chmurka ł

Evan Paul Christian ł

Ivory Clark Jr. ł

Allie Marie Clouatre ł

Rylie Faye Clouatre ł

Brennan Michael Clouatre §

Anna Beth Coffee ł

Mikayla Ann Coleman

Caden Avery Collier §

Robert Paul Combel ł

Tyler Russell Comeaux §

Canaija Ambernique Comery

Davin Ashton Cook §

Chase Joseph Coppola ł

Ireland Grace Couvillion

Brayden Blake Cox ł

Ephraim Sidney Craddock ł

Jocelynne Michele Crandall ł

Houston Brock Creel

Dathan James Cresie

Letavian Michael Crockett §

Reid Pardue Crooks ł

Miranda Dubois Crooks ł

Alexander James Czwakiel

Selena L. Dang ł

James Warren Daniel V ł

Jalynn Alexis Davenport ł

Jaidon Charles Davis

Amya Dimoqua Davis

Sonjelis Davis §

Braize Renee Decoteau

Kynleigh Mae Decoteau ł

Emily Kate Dedon ł

Ayden Parker Delapasse

Baylee Nicole Delaune ł

Ethan Timothy Desoto ł

Avery Marie Detillier ł

Temalrea Edmiah Deverteuil

Grant Thomas Dicarlo ł

Jacee Love Diez §

Jamiyah Mckale Diggs §

Kailee Da'Naigh Domino §

Maddix Joseph Donaldson

David Adolph Donaldson

Ireanna Imani Dorsey §

Connor Glen Doty ł

Michael Wayne Douzart ł

Ayden Philip Downing §

Logan Andrew Dragoo §

Rejai Kelis Dropthmore

Hannah Joy Dubois ł

Ethan A. Dufour

Brianne Nicole Duhon ł

Olivia Jaide Duhon

Cassidy Breann Dunaway

Stella Jean Duncan ł

Jessica Whitney Duncan §

Addison Renee Dunn §

Aubrey Hastings Dunne §

Aidan Paul Duplechain

Chloe Michelle Duplessis ł

Hannah Grace Duplessis ł

Beau Taylor Dupuy ł

Makenzie Elisabeth Dwyer

Maluan Zycarriah Ealy

Cara Jade Echols ł

Emma Mahrae Jane Elliott

Jace Michael Ellis ł

Vincent Michael Escondel

Natalie Kaitlyn Espinosa ł

Garrett Lee Ezell ł

Kayzleigh Gene Faciane ł

Olivia Claire Falcon ł

Noah Michael Faulkner ł

Stephen Joshua Foil Jr. §

Brayden Connor Folks

Morgan Leigh Followell ł

Allie Elizabeth Folse ł

Madeline Lyn Fontenot ł

Landen David Fontenot

Callie-Ann Rae Fontenot

Raegan Sarai Forest ł

Lily Mae Forsyth ł

Keshae Shante Foster §

Ty'marion Keytron Fountain

Cody Michael Fountain §

Preston Reid Fournet ł

Arielle Lashea Francis

Gracie Claire Frederic ł

Treston Kane Frederic

Jackson Ryan Frederic §

Ethan James Freyder §

Molly E. Fruchey ł

Allison Marie Frye ł

Soren K. Gaffney ł

Kayley Marie Gallo §

Abril Garcia

Zander Ellis Gaudet §

Alaina Jo Gaudin ł

Kami Jo Gautreau ł

Jake Paul Gautreau §

Maysen James Gautreau §

Georgia Leigh Gautreaux ł

Jacelyn Nikol Gautreaux ł

Connor Cody Gibbons

Brandon Derrell Glover

Adison Elisabeth Gomez ł

Kale Joseph Gonzales §

Stephanie Danielle Gonzalez ł

Dashawn Jacoby Gordon

Rondell Terell Gordon

Gabrielle Jolencia Green ł

Toi Nicole Green ł

James R. Green

Brandon Lane Greene

Bailey Elizabeth Gremillion ł

Darlin Nayeli Guardado Cardenas

Kyle Michael Guedry §

Luke David Guedry

Kyler J. Guillory §

Keaton J. Guillory ł

Alexis Marie Guise §

Laynie Elizabeth Guitreau ł

Bryn Alyssa Guitreau

Serenity Brooke Gunter

Alex Ivan Gutierrez

Nicolas Jude Hammac

Trinity E. Handy ł

Akayla Nicole Hardy

Jarrett Everett David Harris §

Zane Taylor Hartzog §

Gabriel F. Harvey

David Thomas Hasenkampf §

Halle Marie Haydel ł

Victoria L. Head §

Stephanie Joy Hebert ł

Macey Angelle Hebert ł

Andrew Dylan Wolfgang Heckel

Jordyn Renee Hedges

Jenna Aubrey Henderson §

Adrian Pablo Hernandez

Jazmin A. Hernandez ł

Victoria Elaine Hickingbottom ł

Darrielle D'shawn Hidalgo ł

Shelby Grace Hill ł

Steel James Hodges

Noelle Savannah Horne ł

Brayden Neal Hudson ł

Allee M. Hughes

Hayden William Hull ł

Bryson Mac Humphrey §

Aubrey Rae Humphries ł

Emily Renee Hymel ł

Avery Lynne Hymel §

Christian Giovanni Ingrassia

Addison Brooke Jackson ł

Ethan Taylor James ł

Mason Louis James

Matthew Scott Jeanise

Carlon James Jefferson

Madelyn Noel Johnson ł

Madison E. Johnson ł

Breanna Lynn Johnson ł

Jessica Renee Jones §

Marche' Terri-Lynn Jones

Mya Aanjanae' Jones-Rudolph §

Peyton Emmanuel Joshua ł

Shelby Paige Juneau

Leilani Blossom Jurilla §

Ryane Nichole Kelly ł

Emilee Claire Kennison ł

Adam Lotfi Khemamssa

Corbin Martin Kiely

Olivia Katherine Kluka

Kirsten Lynn Knighten ł

Sawyer Jude Knott ł

Hunter Lee Kreamer

Maggie Marie Ladner ł

Tobie Rae Laiche ł

Blaise Austin Lalonde

Libby M. Lambert ł

Alexia Lee Lambert

Jaylah Renee Lamons ł

Julie Ann Landry ł

Shane Michael Landry

Alexis Danae Landsbaugh ł

John Edmond Laris ł

Kaylie Lynn Lassetter §

Sawyer Steven Lastrapes

Ashtyn M. Lavigne ł

Emma Grace LeBlanc ł

Destiny Renee' LeBlanc ł

Jenna Lynn LeBlanc ł

Aspen Elizabeth LeBlanc §

Emma Claire Lee

Cole Joseph Legnon §

Jase Mitchell Lejeune

Mason Gerard Lemoine ł

Gavin Nicholas Lemonds §

Edwin Alexis Leon §

Taylor Marie Lessard

Aiden James Lewis §

Harper Edward Lewis

Ronica Marie Lewis §

Titus Joel Lobell §

Elizabeth Anne Logan ł

Shemar Tayshaun Long ł

Kathryn E. Loper ł

Samira Alana Lopez §

Irving Lopez ł

Elizabeth Raye Louviere ł

Emily Renee Louviere ł

Hailey Daleigha Lumar ł

Bryton Alan Lunt

Caleb Alexander Macaluso §

Angel Macias Campos

Matthew Grant Mahler §

Raigan Marie Maltese ł

Kamryn Jayde Manchester

Alaina Claire Manson ł

Jaylen Deshawn Marks

Savannah Elizabeth Martin

Julia Paloma Martinez ł

Jake William Matthews ł

Dustin Cade Mayeaux

Gage Austin Mayers ł

Phoenix Cheyanne Maynor

Katie Georgette Mcglinchey ł

Logan Richard Mcnabb

Megan Nicole Melancon ł

Elena Jane Melendez §

Jacqueline Dena Merritt ł

Madilyn Nicole Michel ł

Jon Eric Michot Jr.

Samuel Joseph Milazzo ł

Mallory K. Miller ł

Davin Michael Miller Jr. ł

Ladarin Terrell Miller

Amree Melayne Millet ł

Ja'nya Myka Mona' Mitchell §

Mikayla Ariel Mitchell §

Connor John-Paul Molaison §

Jacob Michael Montgomery §

Carsyn Kaye Moran ł

Dallis Joseph Moran ł

Katelyn Paige Moran §

Brayden James Morin

Kaleb Ezekiel Morris

Joshua Ethan Morrise

Brynn Alexis Mosley ł

Julis-Pierce Louis Motichek

Cade Patrick Murphy ł

Emma Leona Nassar §

Cohen Joseph Neff

De'ziraye Virginia Nelson ł

Sydney Grace Nelson §

Josie Mae Newman ł

Austin Loc Ngo §

Abbie Jean Nixon ł

Byron A Normand

Clara Joy Norris ł

Alexis Ann Norwood ł

Kyla Lamira Odell §

Skylin Kadence Oxford ł

Ashly Dayana Padron §

Katie Lynn Painter ł

Logan Paul Pardee §

Morgan Adeline Parent

Madison Leigh Ann Parker ł

Joshua Darren Parker §

Jordon Michael Patin

Joshua Edgar Patout §

Mekhi Jaylen Paul §

Lainey Malay Paul ł

Malik Justin Paul §

Guadalupe Pedraza Figueroa ł

Cylie Brianne Pennington ł

Adyson Marie Peppers §

Brad Joseph Perez Jr. §

Damion Anthony Perry Jr.

Nicholas Hyuk Joon Peterson §

Mar'ki Yuan Phillips

Ryan Armand Phillips ł

John Pindexter

Maggie Claire Plauche ł

Shyanne Mae Plauche §

Kameron Bailey Poche

Emily Kate Poirrier ł

Jacob Wade Populus §

Reagan R. Prejean ł

Alex Patrick Provenzano §

Nathan Aaron Quinn ł

Makayla Jena' Quirk ł

Charlie Allynn Ratcliff ł

Izick Christopher Ratcliff

Raul Armando Rauda Hernandez §

Lilyanna Isabelle Redman ł

Dylan Michael Regira

Anna Marie Ricca §

Ava Rae Ricca ł

Colin Daniels Richard

Keely Marie Richard

Jolie Erin Richard

Annabelle Kay Richardson ł

Jack Bernard Richardson ł

Abigail Ann Richardson §

Jacob Robert Rispone ł

Rayni Claire Rizzuto ł

Matthew Ross Robert

Ellie Kate Robicheaux ł

Kayla Nicole Robinson ł

Jenna Anne Robinson ł

Daniel Omar Robles Abreu

Craig M. Rodrigue Jr. ł

Marco Antonio Rodriguez ł

Edward Rodriguez-Rivera

Jonathan Romero

Allie Rae Ross ł

Hailie Marie Rouillier

Mason David Rouyea

Marleigh Rae Rowell ł

Katelyn Ellise Rudison

Brayden Joseph Rusk

Abigail Lynn Russell

Abby Gail Russell §

Matthew Allen-Thomas Salter

Jalin Nicole Salzarulo ł

Brianna Starr Samuel

Dayana Sanchez

Jolie Mae Sanchez §

Isaac Lawrence Sanders ł

Anneliese D. Satterfield ł

Courtney Adele Savario ł

Jade Elizabeth Savoy ł

Corey Michael Savoy §

Josef Paul Schexnayder ł

Ellie Catherine Schexnayder ł

Sophie M. Schexnayder ł

Rance Joseph Schexnaydre ł

Colby Blaine Schexnaydre

Lawson James Schilling ł

Rock Wolfgang Schmeckpeper §

Lauren Jade Schmidt ł

Jimmy Russell Sellers

Brandon R. Selman §

Zoe Arianna Shanklin

Caylee Michel Sheets ł

Kolby Adam Sheets ł

A'keem Malek Shelly

Ian Nathaniel Sheppard ł

Matthew J. Shields ł

Taylor Shields ł

Abegayle Sue Shirley ł

Raeleigh Jane Shows ł

Marcus Anthony Silva ł

Cadence Faro Simoneaux §

Cole Thomas Sims ł

Marlee Denee Smith ł

Jamaree' Jareil Smith

Chloe Christine Smith-Wilson ł

Caleigh Frances Snyder §

Paisley Mckenzie Soileau

Jacob David Sonnier ł

Layton Lane Squibb ł

Nina Marissa Stephens ł

Makayla Diyanna Stevenson ł

Jayden Maurice Stewart §

Dayton Del Stewart §

Caleb Tyler Stout §

Londyn Alexis Stoy ł

Nasser Gabriel Suazo

Jaxon James Svec ł

Katie Lynn Tanner ł

Bennett Charles Templet ł

Katelynn Nicole Templet ł

Tallon Michael Templet §

Kaleb Jeremiah Theriot

David Lee Thomas §

Sydni Elle Thomas §

Makenzie Denise Thomas

Aleha Dionne Thompson §

Deniya Malia Thornton ł

Diamond Lee Thornton §

Jalynn Nichelle Tillotson §

Hunter Wayne Tingle

Lily Kristine Townsend ł

Kevin James Trahan III ł

Grace Isabella Tramonte ł

Devin Gerard Trinchard

Adam Paul Tullier ł

Summer Beatrice Turner §

Lawson Lee Tuttleton ł

Sierra Lynne Unmack ł

Mackenzie Shyanne Vanatta ł

Mason Dayne Vaughan

Emilie Klaire Vidrine §

Antony Javier Villeda

Faith Lyn Vincent ł

Emma Katherine Viso ł

Bryce Alan Viverata §

Bryant Blaine Viverata §

Emma Rene Vollenweider ł

Kevin Cordell Walker Jr.

Taylor Kerr Wall ł

Ta'ron Natasha Washington

Dru Anne Webb ł

Jillian Marie Weil §

Colby Lee Wells §

Madison Dale White

Corey Allen Wiggins Jr.

Javonte Montrell Wiley

Nathan Lloyd Williams ł

Timothy Roynell Williams §

Makayla Nicole Williams

Aleahia Nicole Williams

Marley Rae Williams ł

Tarrence Williams Jr. §

Tamyriah Dominique Williams

Trinity Lamar Williams

Maddox Anthony Willis §

Kaden Gianni Winingham §

Peyton Louis Woodward §

Ian Michael Worsham ł

Ali Michelle Wright ł

Eric Fitzgeral Wright II

Baylin Ray Wyatt

Dorian Lyn Young

Joey Paul Zeringue ł

Stanley Peter Zeringue