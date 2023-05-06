The St. Amant High Class of 2023 graduates at 7 p.m. May 10.
Weather permitting, the ceremony will be held in The Pit and inclement weather could move the ceremony to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Leading the class will be valedictorian Madeline Baudoin.
Baudoin is an honor graduate with a weighted GPA of 4.8182. In the fall, she will attend Tulane University to study neuroscience and psychology on the pre-medicine pathway with the hopes of attending medical school. Throughout high school, she has dedicated herself both in and out of the classroom, which has given her a strong work ethic, a news release said.
Her work in school through her various Advanced Placement classes has earned her the distinction of AP Scholar with honors. At school, she was also a member of Mu Alpha Theta and Rho Kappa.
She has swam competitively since the age of 7. She swam year-round on Tiger Aquatics for six years, then Crawfish Aquatics for two years. She was also a four-year member of the St. Amant swim team, competing at the LHSAA state championship meet for three of those years.
Through school and swimming, she earned the All-Academic Composite Women’s Swimming award. She is the head lifeguard for SELA Aquatics at Jambalaya Park Pool and as an assistant swim coach for the Gonzales Dolphins swim team.
Preston Fournet is salutatorian for the St. Amant High. He was a member of Beta, Rho Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta and the football team.
He challenged himself with Advanced Placement, honors, and Dual Enrollment classes throughout high school. He loves the outdoors and likes to go fishing in his spare time. He will be attending LSU’s Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College in the fall where he will begin working on his bioengineering degree.