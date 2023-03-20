BR.pinevillestamant.042521 08 mw.JPG (copy)

The St. Amant softball team is 19-1 and 4-0 in district play, and coach Amy Pitre believes the team's mental attitude is a contributing factor in their success.

“We are tough in every aspect of the game, that sums us up,” Pitre said.

Pitre, in her seventh season, has led the Gators to state titles last season and in 2019. Coming into the season, every team they play will be motivated to beat the defending champs, something Pitre has talked about.

“The message from the staff is this isn’t the 2022 team, this is the 2023 team, and we have to have the same approach which is the next game is the most important one,” Pitre said.

Leading the way for the Lady Gators is senior Addison Jackson and junior Alix Franklin. Jackson sports a .491 average and 19 home runs as well as an outstanding pitcher in the circle. Franklin leads with a .520 average and has 12 home runs.

Every team is different, and Pitre is not surprised about anything with this year’s squad. “They play hard and have fun, this is the expectations the staff had for them,” Pitre said.

With nine games remaining in the season, the Gators are sitting as the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 nonselect power rankings.

“We have several district games remaining and we plan to focus on each opponent and not look ahead,” Pitre said.

When teams face St. Amant, they know the tradition and how successful the Gators have been, the players are reminded about it as well.

“The softball tradition is here, we don’t shy away from it, we talk about it a lot. We have a ton of support from our community and parents,” Pitre said.

All District Basketball announced

District 5-5A

Girls:

1st team: Deniya Thorton, St. Amant

2nd team: Tori Ferry, Dutchtown and Jacey Coleman, St. Amant

Boys:

1st team: Letavian “Scooter” Crocket, St. Amant and N’Derius Walker, East Ascension

2nd team: DeRayne Franklin, East Ascension and Matthew Thomas, Dutcthown

MVP: Letavian “Scooter” Crocket, St. Amant

Defensive Player of the Year: N’Derius Walker, East Ascension

Donaldsonville players sign college scholarships

Donaldsonville High's Janae Southall recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Panola College during a ceremony at the school.

At the ceremony, Robert Kent signed to play football with Southwest Mississippi Community College.

