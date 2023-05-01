St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle has announced Michelle Cornett as its 2023 Mother Seton Award winner.
The Mother Seton Award is sponsored each year by the Diocesan Home and School Association to honor those individuals whose volunteer service and dedication to home, school and church have been exemplary, according to a news release.
The honoree espouses gospel values and emulates the qualities of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first native-born citizen of the United States to be canonized by the Roman Catholic Church.
For over 21 years, Cornett has worked as a surgical nurse at Woman's Hospital. She and her husband and children are active parishioners at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville. Her two children attended SJP/STA with her youngest graduating eighth grade this year.
Cornett has dedicated thousands of hours of service to both campuses by chairing various school events, filling in as a substitute teacher, volunteering for Copy Corps, serving as the Resident Board Advisory chair, as well as a fair booth chair, according to the release.
"Michelle truly embodies the spirit of St. Elizabeth Seton," the release stated. "We are grateful to her for graciously giving her time and talent to our schools."