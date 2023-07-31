Just days after celebrating her 100th birthday, Doris Braud LeBlanc sat in her recliner surrounded by flowers and more than 100 birthday cards.
As she pulled out her knitting needles, a delivery of more flowers arrived. These were from her godson in California.
She was covered in a 100th birthday-themed blanket and her daughter, Juanita Arceneaux, worked to place the new floral arrangement next to the others lining her windowsill.
Her quick mind turns the conservation to the day lilies she was given by her sister and planted under her window by one of her sons.
"It was a wonderful day," LeBlanc said. "It was so nice to see so many friends and family. I loved every minute of it."
LeBlanc celebrated her birthday on July 23 at Francois Bend Assisted Living Center. The center's recreation room was filled with photos of LeBlanc, her late husband and family. Two of her surviving siblings attended and it took a while for her five generations of relatives gathered for a photo. Her sons, Steve and Ricky, and daughter organized the party.
She was the oldest of nine children and raised three children with her husband Samuel B. LeBlanc.
Her sons said their mother always put the family first. She made sure the entire family got together on Sundays for a meal.
While a stroke has slowed her body down her mind is as sharp as ever. She quickly rolls though some of her favorite memories of growing up in Gonzales. She details the three months she spent in Oklahoma — the only time she didn't live in Gonzales — recalling seeing a tumbleweed for the first time. She also recalls the time she was a pallbearer for Vivian Gonzales, the wife of Sheriff Lester Gonzales.
She reads the newspaper every day and can converse about current news happenings.
For those who know LeBlanc, her answer to living a long life isn't a surprise. She said being active has kept her young.
"I've lived to make Gonzales a better place to live," she said.
She's been doing just that for most of her life. LeBlanc operated Doris's Beauty Shop for more than 20 years on Burnside Avenue. She is an award-winning quilter and she created and donated hundreds of tiny knitted caps and booties to newborn babies.
She was the first woman to join the Greater Gonzales Chamber of Commerce, where she served as a board members for two years.
LeBlanc was a charter members of St. Theresa Catholic Daughters of the Americas, a past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 and past president of the Sixth District American Legion Auxiliary. She's also an author writing the history of Gonzales.
She describes the day she graduated from high school like it was yesterday. The class included 20 boys and 20 girls and her father — a School Board member — presented her with her diploma.
Arceneaux, the oldest of her three children, said her mom has "seen a lot of change in her 100 years. The things she's seen is mind-boggling."
"She says her memory is going, but she remembers more than me," Arceneaux.
Arceneaux pointed to a posted presented to her mother that lists things of note from the day she was born.
In 1923:
A yearly income was $3,227
New home cost $5,600
New car was $525
A dozen eggs was 13 cents.
She was born on the same day as Hank Williams, Bob Barker and Charlton Heston.