This school year, students at Sugar Mill Primary took their coding skills to the next level by incorporating the arts into STEM lessons.
Students are able to code using one of five different programming languages to complete their designs. Once finalized, students send a signal to Artie Max robots to complete a drawing on paper.
Kristin Rogers, STEM and art teacher, and Donna Vincent, music and physical education teacher, were awarded a $2,500 school impact grant, serving students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade.
Students have participated in coding lessons for two years and are excited to expand their knowledge of coding. The students are excited to use the robots and show off their coding skills to the community.
They ask every day, “When can we use robots?,” a news release said.
Funds for this grant were provided by Shell through the Ascension Fund. The Ascension Fund is a nonprofit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher Grants of $500 or $1,000 and School Impact Grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis.
To date, the Ascension Fund has awarded approximately 1,400 grants, representing over $1.7 million in the school system. For more information, visit ascensionfund.com.