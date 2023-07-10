Donaldsonville's Stephen Sullivan, tight end for the Carolina Panthers, will host a football camp in Donaldsonville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The camp will be held at Floyd Boutte Stadium on the field Sullivan played his high school football games.
“I wanted to create the Sullivan Family Football Camp in Donaldsonville to give back to the community that gave so much to me growing up," Sullivan said. "I see other players around the league doing this in their communities, it really motivated me.” said Sullivan.
Sullivan graduated from Donaldsonville High in 2016 as an all-state receiver for the Tigers. He graduated midyear and began spring practice for LSU on a full scholarship. Sullivan played for LSU from 2016-2020, winning a national Championship in 2019. He earned his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Sullivan is part of the Panthers organization and is entering his fourth year in the league.
Sullivan said football has taught him to "always believe in yourself and never stop chasing your dreams.
"I am living a dream as an NFL player with my college degree, this doesn’t mean I am done. I have more dreams to fulfill," he said.
One message Sullivan has for the youth in Donaldsonville is to always stay true to yourself and don’t ever give up.
He said youth "should listen attentively because you never know what person may give you the advice you need."
Upon conclusion of the camp at 1 p.m., Sullivan will have his Donaldsonville Tiger jersey retired.
“I am so grateful to have my jersey retired in Donaldsonville. It is crazy to think about and I never imagined this would happen to me. This is something I will never forget and always cherish,” Sullivan said.
For more information on the camp, contact camp director Tyler Brown at tylerbrownnn02@gmail.com or register at https://tinyurl.com/55stjrza.