Take 5 Car Wash has announced the grand opening of one of its newest sites in Gonzales.
To celebrate, Take 5 Car Wash is offering free Pro5 Plus washes to customers at the new site until June 12. Customers will also have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Take 5 Car Wash’s over 400 locations.
New members will be offered a discounted rate of 99 cents for the first month if purchased by July 2.
Take 5 Car Wash is at 14656 Airline Highway, Gonzales.
For more information, visit www.take5.com/car-wash.