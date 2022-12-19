After lighting up the skies for more than two decades, Gonzales’ Laiche bonfires continue to celebrate family connections and the year that was. This year's offering is a replica of a jambalaya pot.
Starting 22 years ago, the Laiche and Duplessis families have built an annual New Year’s Eve bonfire on the families’ 28-acre property on La. 74, with each year bringing a new theme designed specifically to honor an aspect of the family or community.
This year, the bonfire will be in the shape of a jambalaya pot in honor of the family’s history with the dish.
The tradition, which started to honor family member Luke Villar, 18, who was killed during a 2001 armed robbery in St. Amant, is an opportunity for the families to come together and celebrate community as they ring in the new year, Sherry Laiche said.
“Family was always important to my dad, who passed away in 2005. But he was worried we wouldn’t still get together as a family,” she said. “But here we are, every year doing this.”
Sherry Laiche, one of nine children, said the event is a family affair through and through, with her, her husband, her two sons and daughter, as well as cousins and grandchildren, all contributing in someway to the event through the bonfires.
As her sons and various male cousins build and plan the bonfire, as well as the accompanying firework display, her husband, Dooney, will cook sauce piquante and gumbo, while her daughter cooks chili and hot dogs.
“Usually about a hundred friends and family (members) show up,” she said. “And we just have a good time.”
The Laiche-Duplessis traditions, however, begin much earlier than New Year’s Eve. The planning of the bonfire, dating back to 2001, begins during a Thanksgiving weekend camping trip that the male family members partake in to brainstorm ideas for the coming bonfire, Duplessis cousin Jason Pugh said.
“The idea typically comes from something that happened within the year, whether someone passed away or we had a big event,” Pugh said. “This year, we wanted to do something to honor them, Mr. Dooney and Mrs. Sherry, because they’ve been so great over the years by allowing us to build here on their site.”
The Laiche family hosts their own jambalaya festival, the Second Chance Jambalaya Festival, following the official festival in Gonzales, which, according to Pugh, is where the idea for a jambalaya pot-shaped bonfire came from, itself inspired by an idea from Pugh’s wife.
Previous bonfires have included a 1931 Model A Ford, a replica of the Sunshine Bridge, Tiger Stadium, a carousel and, notably, during 2020, a flaming dumpster.
After the initial idea is decided upon, a blueprint for the bonfire is drawn up detailing how it will be supported and exact measurements for the build, usually done by Chad Duplessis.
“It’s all of our ideas that come up with stuff, but (it’s) piecing together what’s going to work and hold together for a safe build and burn,” he said.
The build typically starts the first weekend in December, Pugh said, and takes up most weekends leading up to the festivities on New Year's Eve. Sometimes, he said, the finishing touches of the bonfires are made in the hour before they are lit.
“Typically it’s six to eight full days of work for say, six to 10 people,” Pugh said. “Typically, these guys, we don’t get together but this time of the year … so it gives us time to catch up, talk about our kids.”
As the tradition reaches its first quarter-century, the next generation has gotten involved to continue building bonfires for the foreseeable future, including Andrew Laiche, 4, and Jacob Duplessis, 15, Sherry Laiche’s grandson and great-nephew, respectively.
For Jacob Duplessis, he said he feels that helping his family with the bonfire during the past two years has taught him life skills and practical skills like handling power tools and drafting — skills that are useful in continuing the tradition as his older family members age out of building the bonfires each year.
“I’d like to lead the torch because it’s a family tradition and I’d like to carry on my family’s tradition,” Jacob Duplessis said.