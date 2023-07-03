The Ascension Chamber of Commerce recently completed its 28th year of the Leadership Ascension program.
Before a crowd of over 100 community leaders, alumni, supporters and sponsors, the chamber honored the class of 2023 graduates in a ceremony at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center.
Leadership Ascension, like similar programs nationwide, is designed to develop responsible and informed community leaders. Recognized and emerging leaders in the community are selected to represent the diverse demographic of the Ascension Parish community. Since its inception in 1996, Leadership Ascension has graduated over 800 people, from business owners to community leaders to government officials.
The 33 participants in this year’s class were divided into four groups and tasked with developing and implementing a volunteer-based project that would positively affect the Ascension community.
This year’s projects included:
- Ascension CLIMBERS: Focused on improving children’s lives in Ascension Parish by volunteering with several local and regional child-focused nonprofits
- Elevate Ascension: Beautification of Ascension parks
- SOUPer Servants: Educate, increase awareness and advocate on behalf of those that are experiencing food insecurity in Ascension Parish and be a connector of resources to all
- Mission Possible, Agents of Change: Dedicated fundraising and volunteer services to the My Belongings nonprofit agency.
The SOUPer Servants team of Brandon Dove, Jackie McCreary, Selina Loupe, Rachel Vallot, Brian Henderson and Amanda Simoneaux were honored for their efforts
This year’s participants included: Kelly Bordelon, Rubicon; Brandon Boylan, city of Gonzales; Stacey Breaux, Baton Rouge General; Patrick Carpenter, Ascension Parish Fire District 3; Cameron Cason, REV; Meredith Conger, Emergent Method; Isabella Corona, Parc 73; Kim Cox, Ascension Parish School Board; Leslie Daigle, Ascension Government; Jennifer Delatte, The Relaxation Company at Pelican Point; Brandon Dove, Methanex; Ruble Encalade, Shell Chemical LP- Geismar Plant; Brian Henderson, Hancock Whitney; Amy Huck, Hannis T. Bourgeois, LLP; Jenna Jackson, Acadian House & Design Renovation; Raven LaBiche, Arc of East Ascension; Cecilia Li, Domain Architecture; Selina Loupe, ; Brandi McCants, Our Lady of the Lake Physicians Group; Jackie McCreary, CF Industries; Chelsea Mullins, R.J. Daigle & Sons; Jared Mullins, Ascension Parish Sheriff Office; Lucio Nunez, Terracon; Ryan Plessala, The Lemoine Company, LLC; Alisha Raines, BASF; Nicole Reynolds, LaPorte, APLC; Christina Roudeze, Faulk & Winkler; Clay Runfalo, Ochsner; Amanda Simoneaux, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court; Renee Trimble, Adam McCarty State Farm; Rachel Vallot, Pelican State Credit Union; Jackie Walker, B1 Bank; and Treasure White, Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area.
Leadership Ascension started in 1996 with the mission of preparing emerging community leaders for leadership positions in local government and business, a news release said. The 10-month program accepts students by application only and offers team-building and educational sessions covering topics such as Economic Development, Healthcare, Project Management Training and Cultural Diversity. To learn more about Leadership Ascension, visit www.ascensionchamber.com.