Ascension Public Schools has announced its 2022-23 Students of the Year for fifth, eighth, and 12th grades.
The students are set to be honored Tuesday, Dec. 6, before the Ascension Parish School Board meeting.
"We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to serve and support outstanding students throughout this school district," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "We are grateful to be able to honor this group of deserving students selected by their schools as models of excellence inside the classroom, as well as through their school and community activities. Their accomplishments are impressive, but I suspect their commitment to hard work, ability to face challenges, and perseverance through obstacles are their most significant attributes. Congratulations!"
FIFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR
• Jackson Du, Bluff Ridge Primary School
• Nathan Stokes, Bullion Primary School
• Morgan Singleton, Central Primary School
• Andrew Puccio, Duplessis Primary School
• Ruth Easterling, Dutchtown Primary School
• Claire Johnston, Galvez Primary School
• Jada Jacobs, Gonzales Primary School
• Shaylah Parker, G.W. Carver Primary School
• Remi Gautreau, Lake Elementary School
• Luca Battaglia, Lakeside Primary School
• Isiah Mitchell, Lowery Elementary School
• Zeke Thibodeaux, Oak Grove Primary School
• Cornell Blakley, Pecan Grove Primary School
• Sara Booty, Prairieville Primary School
• Barrett Petite, Sorrento Primary School
• Abigail Schiro, Spanish Lake Primary School
• Noah Willis, St. Amant Primary School
• Mason Vincent, Sugar Mill Primary School
EIGHTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR
• Annika Small, Bluff Middle School
• Elizabeth Delaney, Central Middle School
• Shrey Shah, Dutchtown Middle School
• Caroline Richardson, Galvez Middle School
• Amanda Irizarry, Gonzales Middle School
• Karmyn Rouyea, Lake Elementary
• Aniyah Fernandez, Lowery Middle School
• Callie Townsend, Prairieville Middle School
• Anna Jusselin, St. Amant Middle School
12TH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR
• Laila Philip, Donaldsonville High School
• Daniela Chavez, Dutchtown High School
• Katelyn Frank, East Ascension High School
• Ephraim Craddock, St. Amant High School
In order to be considered for the Student of the Year process, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.1. The school-level coordinator submits all students in fifth, eighth, and 12th grades who meet the initial criteria. Teachers are asked to vote for students on the list based on the child's academics, behavior, and leadership qualities. The school-level coordinator chooses the students with the top votes to enter the school-level competition. A small committee of school staff and stakeholders is assembled to score students based on test scores, grades, an essay, a portfolio and an interview. The student with the highest committee score is named the school's Student of the Year.
Those students are now eligible to compete at the district level. The students have to submit a biographical sketch, writing sample, portfolio of their accomplishments, and be interviewed by members of the Ascension Parish community who volunteer as judges. District-level primary, middle, and high school winners will be named before the school board meeting on Dec. 6, 2022. The district winners will be entered into the regional competition, which will occur in February. Winners from the state's regional competition will be named in March.
Individual photo banners for Students of the Year are available to view and download at AscensionSchools.org/SOY.