The district winners of the Student of the Year award were announced Dec. 6 before an Ascension Parish School Board meeting.
The winners were Sorrento Primary's Barrett Petite, Dutchtown Middle's Shrey Shah and St. Amant High's Ephraim Craddock.
“Congratulations to all of our student of the year honorees. This is not about one moment in time; this is a body of work. This is you doing your best over time,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “I know you have experienced challenges, and you have overcome that. Just remember that it takes hard work and sometimes a little disappointment to get where you want to go. Enjoy your achievements, but as you start to achieve more and more success, just remember your talents are best used when you make a difference. Seek ways to help others and make things around you better.”
Fifth grade Student of the Year
Barrett is the son of Desiree and Blaine Petite. He is an active member of the 4H club, the Mudbug News Crew, and BETA club. He plays baseball and football and is an active participant in his church community.
Barrett was nominated to attend the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. where he will join other future leaders in public speaking, teamwork and leadership development. He enjoys working with his family on their farm and raising animals.
He is in the district's talented and gifted program and has maintained honor roll status since the first grade.
Eighth grade Student of the Year
Shrey is the son of Neelesh and Nairuta Shah. His list of activities and accomplishments both in school and out includes the BETA Club, PBIS student committee, and student council. Shrey also founded the Dutchtown Middle School Rubik’s Cube Club.
He has helped raise money for local animal shelters, food pantries and participated in fundraisers to benefit his school. He is a member of the science club, track and field team and soccer team.
Outside of school, Shrey participates in multiple organizations including Ascension Flight soccer club, Rubik’s cube club and Jambalaya Park Swim Dolphins. He maintains a 4.0 GPA and tutors younger students in math and reading.
Shrey's parents are immigrants from India and he embraces his culture, loves to celebrate its various festivals, and shares his culture with those around him. He speaks three different languages: Hindi, Gujarati and English.
12th grade Student of the Year
Craddock is the son of Christian and Jacquelyn Craddock. He has served and is currently serving as vice president for Student Council, is the wrestling team captain, is chapter secretary for the National Honors Society, and is chapter president of DECA. He serves as District III Student Council Treasurer and as a group leader for leadership workshops.
He was also chosen to represent St. Amant High School at Louisiana Boys State this past summer.
A four-year member of Mu Alpha Theta, Craddock has been in the BETA Club, is a member of the marching and symphonic bands, and has participated in football and track.
He founded a new club on campus called “Greater Gators,” a club that focuses on exploring techniques and strategies for self-improvement and sharing this information with the community. In addition, he started a tutoring service through which he teaches effective study habits in addition to academic subject content. He states that it has been especially rewarding to work with middle school students with learning disabilities.
Craddock has dedicated his time volunteering and assisting within the community with countless endeavors, but several of his standout achievements are tied to his work in the Boy Scouts of America. He is Troop chaplain and has been patrol leader for several years for Troop 76 in which he earned many awards, including the rank of Eagle Scout.
His current grade point average is 4.6, and he passed four advanced placement tests. He is a national merit semifinalist, and he earned a composite score of 35 on the ACT and perfect scores of 36 on the math and science subtests.
He plans to attend the University of Chicago to study molecular engineering.
These district winners will be entered into the regional competition in February. Winners from the state's regional competition will be named in March.
School level winners include:
Fifth grade Students of the Year
- Jackson Du, Bluff Ridge Primary School
- Nathan Stokes, Bullion Primary School
- Morgan Singleton, Central Primary School
- Andrew Puccio, Duplessis Primary School
- Ruth Easterling, Dutchtown Primary School
- Claire Johnston, Galvez Primary School
- Jada Jacobs, Gonzales Primary School
- Shaylah Parker, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Remi Gautreau, Lake Elementary School
- Luca Battaglia, Lakeside Primary School
- Isiah Mitchell, Lowery Elementary School
- Zeke Thibodeaux, Oak Grove Primary School
- Cornell Blakley, Pecan Grove Primary School
- Sara Booty, Prairieville Primary School
- Barrett Petite, Sorrento Primary School
- Abigail Schiro, Spanish Lake Primary School
- Noah Willis, St. Amant Primary School
- Mason Vincent, Sugar Mill Primary School
Eighth grade Students of the Year
- Annika Small, Bluff Middle School
- Elizabeth Delaney, Central Middle School
- Shrey Shah, Dutchtown Middle School
- Caroline Richardson, Galvez Middle School
- Amanda Irizarry, Gonzales Middle School
- Karmyn Rouyea, Lake Elementary
- Aniyah Fernandez, Lowery Middle School
- Callie Townsend, Prairieville Middle School
- Anna Jusselin, St. Amant Middle School
12th grade Students of the Year
- Laila Philip, Donaldsonville High School
- Daniela Chavez, Dutchtown High School
- Katelyn Frank, East Ascension High School
- Ephraim Craddock, St. Amant High School
In order to be considered for the Student of the Year process, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.1. The school-level coordinator submits all students in fifth, eighth, and 12th grades who meet the initial criteria. Teachers are asked to vote for students on the list based on the child's academics, behavior, and leadership qualities. The school-level coordinator chooses the students with the top votes to enter the school-level competition. A small committee of school staff and stakeholders is assembled to score students based on test scores, grades, an essay, a portfolio and an interview. The student with the highest committee score is named the school's Student of the Year.