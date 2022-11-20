Ascension Public Schools have named the Teachers of the Year, New Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2022-23.
These top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
"Teachers and principals have always been among the list of heroes in a community," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "We are so fortunate to be blessed with a large pool of outstanding education professionals who lead and serve students daily as classroom teachers and school-building leaders throughout our parish.
"These dedicated individuals are not only equipped with professional skills and competencies for effective instruction and instructional leadership, but they also have heart, courage, dedication, patience, and perseverance," he said. "They lead with purpose and bring energy each day in order to make a positive impact on those around them," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.
Principals of the Year
- Christina Knight, Central Primary School
- Matthew Geraci, Prairieville Middle School
- Marvin Evans, Donaldsonville High School
Primary School Teachers of the Year
- Whitney Sheets, Ascension Head Start
- Brittany Rogers, Bluff Ridge Primary School
- Stephanie Rutledge, Bullion Primary School
- Lana Henry, Central Primary School
- Ann-Elizabeth Blackwell, Donaldsonville Primary School
- Caitlin Joseph, Duplessis Primary School
- Kelly Landry, Dutchtown Primary School
- Felisha Barreca, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Cayla Smith, Galvez Primary School
- Ashley White, Gonzales Primary School
- Timesha Mokeba, Lake Elementary School
- Genola Hurst, Lakeside Primary School
- Jaime LeJeune, Lowery Elementary School
- Heather Daniel, Oak Grove Primary School
- Rebekah Norwood, Pecan Grove Primary School
- Brant Ruiz, Prairieville Primary School
- Nichole Maher, Sorrento Primary School
- Stephanie Hopper, Spanish Lake Primary School
- Randi Elisar, St. Amant Primary School
- Aireen Tan, Sugar Mill Primary School
Middle School Teachers of the Year
- Bridget Zeringue Lemoine, Bluff Middle School
- Whittney McCray, Central Middle School
- Kylee McPherson, Dutchtown Middle School
- Stacey Youngblood, Galvez Middle School
- Stephanie Dagsaan, Gonzales Middle School
- Devaney Pitre, Lake Elementary School
- Jacquequel Johnson, Lowery Middle School
- Kristy Chiquet, Prairieville Middle School
- Stacie Goodson, St. Amant Middle School
High School Teachers of the Year
- Sherice Palmer, APPLe Digital Academy
- Tayler Pierre, Donaldsonville High School
- Jessica Cashio, Dutchtown High School
- Monisha Landry, Early College Option
- Caroline Evers, East Ascension High School
- Sara Duhe, St. Amant High School
New Teachers of the Year
- Katherine Williams, Bluff Ridge Primary School
- Morgean Dunn, Donaldsonville Primary School
- Marshauna Tucker, Duplessis Primary School
- Sydnie Goold, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Annie Lambert, Galvez Primary School
- Haley Rosser, Lakeside Primary School
- Emily Kleefisch, Prairieville Primary School
- F. Michelle Mitchell, Sorrento Primary School
- Gabby Ignacio, Sugar Mill Primary School
- Elizabeth Austin, Central Middle School
- Kristen Gilmer, Dutchtown Middle School
- Ariane Williams, Gonzales Middle School
- Emma Lawless, Lake Elementary School
- McKenzie King, Lowery Middle School
- Abbie Allen, Donaldsonville High School
- Connor McElwee, Dutchtown High School
- Heidi Texada, East Ascension High School