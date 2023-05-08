Two Tangipahoa volunteers for Family and Community served as judges for the annual 4-H Sewing and Fashion Show and Beef/Sugar Cookery events held recently at the Florida Parishes Arena.
Kathy Brandon and Gwen Domiano judged the contests. Brandon served as the judge for the beef dishes and Domiano served as the judge of the fashion entries. On behalf of TVFC, Domiano presented a pair of quality cutting scissors to the sewing and fashion winner, Kai Sheng, whose entry was an apron. Sheng attends Oaks Montessori School.
TVFC treasurer Karen Moran sold raffle tickets for a nine patch garden quilt which is the club’s 2023 raffle item. The handmade item was made, quilted and donated to the club by TVFC member Sue Nelson and her daughter, Lisa Munchausen. Tickets for the quilt are available through Dec. 1. The ticket sales support the club’s scholarship fund, which is used to award a $1,000 college scholarship each year to a graduating high school senior from Tangipahoa Parish. For more info on our scholarships or to buy tickets, call TVFC’s scholarship chair Jean Hebert at (504) 259-1412.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community is an all-volunteer arm of LSU Agriculture Extension Service. It consists of two clubs: Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies. Anyone wanting more information about TVFC can email TVFC president, Gloria Messenger, at ggmesenger1@gmail.com or Membership Chair, Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com.
The LSU Ag Center and LSU provide equal opportunities in programs and employment consistent with The Americans with Disabilities Act. The LSU Ag Center will make reasonable accommodations to enable persons with disabilities to engage in programs offered should you need an ADA.