River Region Art Association and the new "Coles Collectibles," both located on East Ascension Street, are having a Christmas Pop Up Sale on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Check out the Christmas gift items and paintings by artists at the Depot Gallery.
Coles Collectibles will display an array of Christmas gifts and collectible treasures. The group will be at the corner of East Ascension and Bullion streets in Gonzales. Children can take part in a free ornament-making craft.
The River Region Art Association is at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.