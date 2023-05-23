The Center for Community Engagement, Learning, and Leadership, in conjunction with LSU Campus Life, announced 26 seniors will graduate with the Engaged Citizen distinction for Spring 2023, the program's largest cohort to date.
Conlie Banker, Caitlin Smith, both of Prairieville and both studying early childhood education in the College of Human Sciences and Education, were among the seniors honored.
Collectively, the Spring 2023 graduates have earned 402 service-learning credit hours and have volunteered approximately 3,340 hours across their local and global communities during their academic tenure at LSU.
CCELL and LSU Campus Life established the Engaged Citizen Program to support and recognize the accomplishments of undergraduate students who engage significantly with their communities to address critical community needs. Any undergraduate student can apply to be a part of the program.