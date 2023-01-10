Tyler Waguespack is just a regular guy from Ascension Parish in his eyes. Others may disagree with that assessment.
Waguespack is a champion Pro Rodeo steer wrestler that has ascended to the top in the latest rankings.
Waguespack participated in about 65 rodeos in 2022, something he is very proud of. “My motto is smooth and steady for these events, don’t be in a rush. I have done this for some years now, and our team is great, they travel with us and get to compete as well,” Waguespack said.
He placed second in the National finals and this allowed him to vault to the No. 1 spot in the world.
Making decisions on where to compete has strategy to it and Waguespack takes pride in the mental part of his profession.
“We have decisions to make on where to go and how to get there, decisions on how to compete in each event. The physical part is there, but the mental is very important as well,” Waguespack said.
Waguespack and his wife, Sarah Rose McDonald, travel together most of the year; their crew joins them as well for support and opportunities to compete in events. McDonald is a champion barrel racer and is ranked in the world rankings.
Winning gold buckles and earnings are fun, but getting to compete with the best in the world makes this profession fulfilling. “We get to compete with the best in the world, if kids are dreaming of doing this, it takes hard work but it will pay off. Just like preparing for basketball, football, baseball or any sport, you have to put the work in,” Waguespack said.
2022 has ended and you would think it's time to rest — not so fast, Waguespack said.
“We are rolling out locally to Lafayette and Monroe, then to Laurel, Mississippi. From there we go to Denver. This will be our first two weeks. We start fresh and continue to compete until year's end,” Waguespack said.
Waguespack still lives in Gonzales, just as he did when attending East Ascension and competing in some high school rodeos. The fame can certainly change people, but not Waguespack.
He said, “I have a close-knit family, they support what we do and that makes it that much sweeter.”
Career Highlights
Wins at: San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out, Fiesta Days Rodeo, Snake River Stampede, Jerome County Fair and Rodeo, Cowboy Capital of the World, Cache County Fair and Rodeo (co-champion) and Lea County PRCA Rodeo (co-champion)
High School: East Ascension Spartans
Three-time qualifier National High School Rodeo, winning State in 2008-10
Married to Sarah Rose McDonald (National Finals Rodeo barrel racer)
2022 highlights
No. 1 World Steer Wrestling
$2 million earnings to date
Three World Titles (2016, 2018, 2021)
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Qualified (2015-21)