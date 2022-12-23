Veterans gravesites are decorated with holiday wreaths thanks to the Wreaths Across America project sponsored locally by Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation.
Residents and businesses ordered wreaths to be laid at the graves of veterans in 20 cemeteries across the parish.
The project included laying 360 wreaths this year thanks to individual sponsors, Roland J Robert Distributors, SEC Cooling, and St. Amant High School Rho Kappa.
Placing the wreaths were members of St. Amant Rho Kappa, Oak Grove Primary Beta Club, and numerous individuals from the community.