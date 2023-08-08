Camden Hall picked up the trophy for catching the overall biggest fish at the recent East Ascension Sportsman's League's Kids Fishing Rodeo.
Camden's fish weighed 3.88 pounds.
Finley Bourque caught 26 fish and River Bourque reeled in 35 to win the overall highest catch awards. The fish were caught at the pond at Twin Lake Mobile Homes Estates in Geismar.
Other awards went to:
Ages 2-4
Most fish: girl, Naomi Bourque and boy, Max Prevost
Biggest fish: Weston Hall
Ages 5-7
Most fish: girl, Mikah Smith; and boy, Hudson Denham
Biggest fish: Moose Brook
Ages 8-10
Most fish: girl, Rylee Roberts and boy, Remi Millet
Biggest fish: Ian Leyva
Ages 11-24
Most fish: girl Braylee Lambert and boy, Leighton Fatheree
Biggest fish: Patrick Langlois
Several kids won bikes. Winners included Camden Davis, Eden Brown, Emma Brown, Max Prevost, Townes Gresham, Naomi Bourque, Finley Bourque, Zach Boudreaux.