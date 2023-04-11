Louisiana-based Wymar FCU has received the 2022 GAC CUNA Benefits of Membership Top Performance Award.
The award acknowledges credit unions that provide the most financial benefits to members, according to a news release. For consideration, benefits include low loan interest rates, higher-than-average deposit yields, and fewer/lower fees when compared to peer financial institutions.
“Enriching the lives of our members is in our DNA — it’s who we are as an organization,” said Wymar FCU CEO Ronnie Stephens. “Our members work hard to support themselves, and their families, being in their corner financially is what has kept us relevant for the past 65 years.”
The credit union placed first in its asset category ($100-$500 million in assets). On average, Wymar FCU saved each member household $1,088 in 2022, according to the release. The credit union accepted the award at the annual Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington, D.C.
Wymar FCU was founded in 1958 by the employees of Wyandotte Chemical. The name Wymar comes from combining Wyandotte and Geismar. Today, Wymar Federal Credit Union serves employees of BASF Geismar and their immediate family members.