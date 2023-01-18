Eighteen youths age 4-13 on Dec. 17 filed into Ascension Parish Library, in Gonzales, to learn more about sustainable gardening.
The program was a part of the local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.'s programmatic thrust on educational development. The educational development committee, Ascension Alumnae chapter president Shunekia McAuley-Spears, and educational development chairperson Rochelle L. Darville worked with several community partners to plan and implement the program.
The youth learned how important organic gardening is to the earth and communities. Ascension Parish Master Gardener Ora Jones shared tips on starting their organic garden. Jones shared pictures of her garden and handed out organic seeds to the youth to help them get started on their garden.
Keisha Daisy, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., conducted a session on sustainable living, followed by hands-on activities led by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. member De'Lacy Lewis. The participants, aided by Delta Sigma Theta and Community Sisterhood members, made sustainable terrariums and planted a variety of succulents in their pots.
APL’s Youth Services Librarian Alicia Schwarzenbach showcased the library's resources that support science, technology, engineering and math education and sustainable living. The youths left with potted succulents and terrariums and a STEM challenge to build a sustainable tower with provided supplies.
The program was the first of two STEM Programs hosted by the Ascension Alumnae Chapter: in partnership with Ascension Parish Library, Community Sisterhood, and Just One Word. The second STEM program will be held in Donaldsonville. A second program is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at River Road African American Museum, 406 St. Charles St., in Donaldsonville.