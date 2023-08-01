The Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival has its start Aug. 12 at BREC Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway.
While it’s something new for the city, the event has been in the works for a couple of years, said Shawnel Hebert, who with her husband, Chad, and the Downtown Live Committee have been working on the event.
The Heberts are Zachary residents who both enjoy ballooning. Chad Hebert is one of the six pilots who will have hot air balloons at the event.
“We travel to 11 or 12 events a year, from Texas all the way over to Alabama,” Shawnel Hebert said. “It's just something that we really enjoy and wanted to bring into the community of Zachary.”
One of the highlights will be tethered balloon rides from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Chad Hebert said the balloons remain tied to the ground but “they're gonna go anywhere from 30 to 50 feet; each ride will be about 3 to 5 minutes.” He added this makes the costs of the flight much smaller than an actual flight.
The other balloon event will be a balloon glow from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“A balloon glow is where the balloons are tied off to the ground, and they don't go up. They're just inflated and stood up. Then whenever it starts getting dark, the balloons are lit up with the burners,” Chad Hebert said. He said the colors from the balloons will glow, “and it’s really pretty.”
The festival opens at 4 p.m., with food trucks, BREC games, face painting, bull riding, and arts, crafts and retail vendors.
A vendor will be printing T-shirts on-site for the festival, with a festival shirt featuring the balloons.
The Eddie Smith Band plays at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to sit. No ice chests will be allowed.
Chad Hebert reminds people that as the name says, “It's gonna be hot there. … Dress comfortably.”
He also points out that all the balloon events will be dependent on the weather.
“It gets really windy for thunderstorms that pop up within say about a 20-mile radius. And it kind of shuts all balloon activities down because safety is the No. 1 priority,” Chad Hebert reminds attendees.
Among the activities will be sunrise rides Saturday for festival sponsors. While only sponsors can ride, others are welcome to come out and watch the balloons, the Heberts said.