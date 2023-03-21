Summer basketball camp set
The Diontrey Claiborne Stop the Violence Basketball Camp is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 7-9 for children ages 7-18. It will be at Baker Recreation Center, 1420 Alabama St., Baker.
Tuition is $30. Register at dcstv.org. Deadline is June 1.
Contact Shanna Claiborne at (225) 772-8802 with questions.
Charity golf tournament to benefit schools
The Baker Chamber of Commerce will host its first charity golf tournament starting at 8 a.m. on April 21 at the BREC Beaver Creek Golf Course, 1100 Plains-Port Hudson Road, Zachary. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Baker school system.
The fee is $400 a team for the four-person scramble, which covers green fees, practice facility, lunch and refreshments, prizes and on-course competitions.
The chamber is seeking hole sponsorships for the tournament. Sponsorships are $100 and will allow each sponsor to have the opportunity to advertise their business at one of the holes on the course.
Donations are welcome through Eventbrite, and checks are payable to Baker Chamber of Commerce.
Love the Boot in Baker
Keep Baker Beautiful has partnered with Keep Louisiana Beautiful to participate in Love the Boot Week, the state’s weeklong Earth Day initiative. A citywide cleanup will be from 8 a.m. to noon April 22. Sign up to volunteer at www.lovetheboot.org. Contact Councilman Charles Vincent at (225) 773-5083 with questions.