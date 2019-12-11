The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Nov. 28-Dec. 5:
Anderson, Heidi: 26, 14930 Libra Drive, Pride, failure to appear in court for outstanding bench warrants.
Arnold, Sidney: 50, 5633 Knight Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Bourgeois, Katelyn: 19, 4000 McHugh Road, Zachary, domestic abuse.
Collins, Ashley: 44, 715 Old Rafe Meyers Road, Baton Rouge, resisting an officer, theft, failure to appear in court for outstanding warrants.
Grinner, Kavarius: 30, 2626 75th Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule III drugs, fugitive warrants, speeding, no seat belt, careless operation.
Hartz, Madison: 21, 20051 Scenic Highway, Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hayes, Andrea: 25, 1675 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, theft.
James, Jerry: 19, 58240 Meriam St., Plaquemine, distribution of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, license plate light, seat belt violation, no driver's license.
Martin, Hunter: 21, 5623 Hill Crest Drive, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Morgan, Dedrick: 30, 4256 Jefferson St., Baker, failure to appear in court for outstanding bench warrants.
Payne, Jacob: 23, 3453 Hancock St., Zachary, theft of a firearm, violation of protective order.
Peterman, Garrett: 33, 20043 Buckhorn St., Zachary, theft, remaining after forbidden.
Scott, Angela: 41, 12071 Pioneer Trailer Park, St. Francisville, reckless operation.
Stevenson, Jessie: 36, 3916 Old Baker Road, Zachary, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Tasker, Zakia: 38, 675 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court for outstanding bench warrants.
Wilkinson, Rosemary: 35, 7140 Lakeland Drive, Zachary, theft, disturbing the peace.
Williams, Dmorscea: 34, 5839 Avenue K, Zachary, criminal damage to property.