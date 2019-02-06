The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 24-31:
Banks, Brittany: 26, 3507 Charry Drive, Baker, theft.
Carter, Chamar: 40, 4689 Avenue D, Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of legend drugs.
Crockett, Christopher: 38, 3040 Nanna St., Lake Charles, theft, two fugitive warrants.
Daniels, Miranda: 24, 5712 McNeal Park, St. Francisville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ford, Ragan: 26, 45301 Penny Duplessis, St. Amant, charged with theft.
Hollingsworth, John: 31, 4136 Bennett St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Jackson, Marlquane: 25, 950 Lake Ridge Parkway, Georgia, soliciting door-to-door without a permit.
Johnson, Alexzae: 40, 4255 Young St., Zachary, domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Joosten, Danny: 36, 9947 Kirkstone Terrace Drive, Spring, Texas, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Kerr, Christian: 17, 23125 General Gardener Road, Zachary, theft.
King, Courtlind: 28, 22062 Ligon Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana, failure of license plate lamp.
King, Tyrell: 25, 3034 Potomoc, Baton Rouge, theft.
Lee, Rodney: 54, 1017 La. 958, Slaughter, theft.
Matthews, Shawn: 26, 2743 Church St., Jackson, fugitive warrant.
Miera, Brenda: 35, 2597 Brady Ave., Zachary, domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Miller, Marquel: 25, 1106 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Moore, Tianne: 41, 2017 W. Azalea Drive, Baker, remaining after forbidden, theft.
Profit, Jerrell: 21, 17870 Spur Lane, Zachary, fugitive warrant.
Robinson, Kendrick: 25, 19851 Buck Horn Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana, no seat belt.
Sanders, Errol: 18, 4408 Rue Splendeur St., Baker, disturbing the peace.
Sharp, Sonya: 54, 3901 Stoney Brook Road, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Smith, Bonnie: 39, 19940 Deer Creek Road, Zachary, theft.
Stewart, Walker: 31, 4000 McHugh Road, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Vessel, Travis: 26, 1340 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
White, Marvin: 37, 2445 Lark St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Daraneshia: 18, 9936 Avenue K, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Wilson, Domishek: 43, 3905 Peyton Ave., Richmond, soliciting door to door without a permit.
Wright, April: 30, 9211Delta Place, New Roads, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive warrant.