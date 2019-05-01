Adoption and microchip event
The Must Luv Dogs Rescue is holding an adopt-a-thon and low-cost microchip clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSense in Zachary.
Door prizes will be given every 15 minutes and face painting will be available. Have a pet microchipped for $20. To adopt a dog, people must fill out an application online beforehand. Visit mustluvdogs.org.
Donate swimsuits to people in need
The Americana YMCA is part of the YMCA’s 12th annual swimsuit drive. Through May 31, donations of any new or gently used swimsuits will be accepted at the Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary. All donated swimsuits will be given to children and adults in need.
The Y offers several opportunities for children to learn how to swim. To ensure everyone has an opportunity to participate, financial assistance is available to those in need. For information about the swimsuit drive, contact Kristen Hogan at khogan@ymcabr.org or call (225) 923-0653, ext. 1104.
Be a Lane volunteer
On Facebook, Lane Regional Medical Center said it's gift shop is worked each day by volunteers and a few shifts are available. Training is available and workers receive discounts. Contact (225) 658-6699 or email auxiliary@lanermc.org for information.
Northwestern Middle sets Spring Show
The Northwestern Middle School Performing Arts 2019 Spring Show draws inspiration from Aristotle’s words “Hope is a waking dream.” To express this, performances will songs from movies and musicals, including "The Greatest Showman," "Hamilton" and "Wicked"; Disney musicals, "Frozen," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Anastasia"; as well as others. Performers include the NMS choir program and selected advanced drama students. The event is at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 9, at the school auditorium. Tickets may be purchased online at nms.ticketleap.com/choirspring19/ for $5.
Ducks Unlimited banquet
The Zachary Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its annual banquet from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at The Pointe at Americana. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.ducks.org/louisiana/events/58109/zachary-dinner or by contacting Barry Hanks at (225) 572-1886. Tickets will be available at the door.
Family Day
Family Day in the Park is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Baker Municipal Center.
Summer activities
Plains Presbyterian Church will host Summer Seaquest from 9 a.m. until noon June 10-14 at 22929 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary. Children who will turn 4 by Sept. 30 through the sixth grade are invited to attend. Visit the church website at www.churchattheplains.org to register online.