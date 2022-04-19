The Portfolio Club and their guests hosted author James Stewart at the club's April 6 meeting at the Zachary Library.
Stewart, who grew up in Zachary and lives in San Diego, discussed his first book, "Mystery at the Blue Sea Cottage." The book is a work of narrative nonfiction about an unsolved murder that occurred in southern California in 1923.
He read a passage from the book and discussed the process of writing, including the research he conducted to get the facts correct.
Stewart also autographed copies of the book for several attendees.
The meeting hostesses were Nancy Lockett and Sally Jones.