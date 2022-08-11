Chronic Care Management is a coordinated care program designed by Medicare to help patients manage chronic health conditions. The program gives patients care and support between appointments with their primary care physician, in an effort to minimize hospitalizations and emergency room visits, a news release said.
A chronic condition is an ongoing, long-lasting health condition that, without proper care, can negatively impact an individual’s health and quality of life. Examples of chronic conditions include heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, asthma and arthritis.
Benefits of participating in the Chronic Care Management program include:
- Personalized assistance from a dedicated health care team who will work with you to create your care plan and help you meet your health goals
- 24/7 emergency access to a health care professional
- Monthly phone check-ins between visits to keep you on track
- At least 20 minutes per month of Chronic Care Management services
- Help with medication management
To be eligible for the Chronic Care Management Program, a patient must be a traditional Medicare beneficiary, be a patient at Lane Family Practice, and have two or more chronic conditions that are expected to last at least 12 months or until the end of life. Patients are able to opt out of the program at any time as there is no long-term commitment.
“At Lane Family Practice, we are passionate about empowering patients with education and resources to best manage their health and health care,” says Amy Rome, RN, chronic care nurse navigator. “Our Chronic Care Management Program was established in 2017, and as the first program of its kind in the area we have successfully served hundreds of patients. We know and recognize that a dedicated nurse and physician team decreases emergency room visits, hospitalizations and readmission rates. "
Chronic Care Management is a cost-sharing program, which means it is subject to annual Medicare deductibles and copays. The majority of Medicare patients have secondary insurance providers which often cover the cost of Chronic Care Management copays.
It is best to review exactly what your insurance plan covers, the release said. Patients enrolled in a Medicare Advantage program should contact their insurance provider for information regarding specific program benefits provided under their coverage.
For information, call Amy Rome, RN, chronic care nurse navigator, at Lane Family Practice, (225) 654-3607, ext. 5155.