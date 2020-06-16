Ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal, Baker Mayor Darnell Waites and the Baker Food Bank, joined by Constable Tracy Baptiste, Sen. Regina Barrow, Baker Councilwoman Glenda Bryant, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, the Louisiana National Guard and others gave away approximately 1,200 masks and provided groceries to 1,500 people.
"During uncertain times like pandemics and storms, we as leaders must be prepared and make speedy decisions to ensure the safety and health of our residents. While we adjust to the 'new normal,' we must always take care to help whenever and however we can," Waites said.